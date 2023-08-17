West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Today on wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will publish the results for NEET PG counselling today: August 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the result.



The West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment was slated to release on August 16 after 4:00 PM. However, they are still being processed. According to the official schedule, candidates can report to the allocated colleges between August 17 and 19, 2023. The complete schedule for all rounds of West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2023 is available on the official website.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access the result is mentioned below:

West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Click Here

How to Check West Bengal NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment?

Follow the below-mentioned instructions to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB NEET seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Documents Required for West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG scorecard

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

MCI issued registration certificate

DOB Proof

Valid ID

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

