When Will JEE Main 2024 Registration Start, Check FAQs on Exam Dates, Session, Syllabus and Other Details

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2023 dates. According to the NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2024 will be conducted twice this year: January and April. As of now, no other dates have been announced for JEE Mains. NTA is expected to release the notification by the end of November 2023.

The detailed notification and information bulletin will be released on the same website before registrations begin. JEE Main application form is expected to be released in December 2023. However, there is no official announcement. Till then, candidates can check FAQs on exam dates, sessions, syllabus and application form here

Check JEE Main Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Candidates who will be appearing for the engineering entrance exam can check the FAQs related to JEE Main exam dates, syllabus and other details:

Question: What is the date of JEE Main 2024? Answer: As per the exam dates announced earlier, the JEE Main January session will be conducted between January 24 to February 1 whereas the April session will be held from April 1 to 15, 2023. Events Dates JEE Mains exam date session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024 JEE Main April session April 1 to 15, 2023

Question: Can candidates apply for both the session of JEE Main 2024? Answer: Yes. They can apply and appear for both the JEE Main 2024 sessions. The best score of the two will be taken into account while considering the merit of the candidate.

Question: When Will JEE Main 2024 Registration Start? Answer: As per media reports, the JEE Main registration is likely to start in December 2023. NTA has not announced the registration dates yet. It will be released along with the detailed notification.

Question: Who will conduct JEE Main in 2024? Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting JEE Main 2024. However, the JEE Advanced 2024 will be held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Question: In how many sessions will JEE Main 2024 be conducted? Answer: JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions. NTA has scheduled the JEE Main 2024 first session in January and the next session in April.

Question: Is JEE 2024 syllabus released? Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main syllabus online along with the information bulletin that will have all the important details. Also, it is yet not confirmed whether the syllabus of JEE Main be reduced or not.

Question: What is JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2024? Answer: Candidates should have passed the 12th class or qualified for the exam in 2022 or 2023. Those appearing in the 12th class or equivalent qualifying exams in 2024 can also apply for JEE Main. There is no age limit to appear for JEE Main exam.

