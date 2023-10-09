Osmania University Results 2023 Declared for MCA, MSc and MBA Programme; Get Direct Link Here

Osmania University Results 2023: OU has released the regular and re-evaluation results for the Master of Computer Applications, MCA programme. Students who appeared in the exams can check out their results on the official website: osmania.ac.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the marks statement.

Apart from this, Osmania University Results 2023 was announced for MSc and MBA programmes on September 22, 2023. Candidates can check the results by entering the hall ticket number into the login window. They can also get the direct link below.

www.osmania.ac.in results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

How to Check Osmania University Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click go to the examination results section

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link

Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 5: OU Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Osmania University Results 2023 Overview

University Name Osmania University Course Name MCA, MSc, MBA Result Type Regular and Re-evaluation Release Date September 29, 2023 (OUT) Official Website www.osmania.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Hall Ticket Number

Also Read: JECA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in