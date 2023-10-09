Osmania University Results 2023 Declared for MCA, MSc and MBA Programme; Get Direct Link Here

Osmania University Results 2023: OU has released the regular and re-evaluation results for the Master of Computer Applications, MCA programme. Students who appeared in the exams can check out their results on the official website: osmania.ac.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the marks statement.
Apart from this, Osmania University Results 2023 was announced for MSc and MBA programmes on September 22, 2023. Candidates can check the results by entering the hall ticket number into the login window. They can also get the direct link below.
www.osmania.ac.in results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:
|
MCA (CBCS) Apr/May 2023 (RV) Results
|
MCA (CDE) II-Semester Apr-2023 Results
|
M.Sc(IS) 4-Sem Regular, 1,2,3,4-Smesters Backlog June-2023 Results
|
MBA (TECH-MGT) AUG-2023 RESULTS
How to Check Osmania University Results 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website: www.osmania.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click go to the examination results section
Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link
Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number
Step 5: OU Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the mark sheet
Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Osmania University Results 2023 Overview
|
University Name
|
Osmania University
|
Course Name
|
MCA, MSc, MBA
|
Result Type
|
Regular and Re-evaluation
|
Release Date
|
September 29, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
www.osmania.ac.in
|
Login Credentials to Access
|
Hall Ticket Number
