  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Osmania University Results 2023 Declared for MCA, MSc and MBA Programme; Get Direct Link Here

News

Osmania University Results 2023 Declared for MCA, MSc and MBA Programme; Get Direct Link Here

Osmania University Results 2023 is live now. Students can check out results on the official website: www.osmania.ac.in. Get the direct link and steps to access it here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 9, 2023 13:48 IST
www.osmania.ac.in results 2023
www.osmania.ac.in results 2023

Osmania University Results 2023: OU has released the regular and re-evaluation results for the Master of Computer Applications, MCA programme. Students who appeared in the exams can check out their results on the official website: osmania.ac.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the marks statement. 

Apart from this, Osmania University Results 2023 was announced for MSc and MBA programmes on September 22, 2023. Candidates can check the results by entering the hall ticket number into the login window. They can also get the direct link below.

www.osmania.ac.in results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

MCA (CBCS) Apr/May 2023 (RV) Results

Click Here

MCA (CDE) II-Semester Apr-2023 Results

Click Here

M.Sc(IS) 4-Sem Regular, 1,2,3,4-Smesters Backlog June-2023 Results

Click Here

MBA (TECH-MGT) AUG-2023 RESULTS

Click Here

How to Check Osmania University Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click go to the examination results section

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link

Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 5: OU Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Osmania University Results 2023 Overview

University Name

Osmania University

Course Name

MCA, MSc, MBA

Result Type

Regular and Re-evaluation

Release Date

September 29, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website 

www.osmania.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Hall Ticket Number

Also Read: JECA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023