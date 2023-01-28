XAT 2023 Result Declared: Download at xatonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2023 Result: Xavier School of Management has released the XAT 2023 Exam Results. Candidates who appeared for the XAT 2023 exams can check the results through the link available on the official website. The XAT 2023 exams were conducted on January 8, 2023.

To check the XAT 2023 Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link given. Candidates who qualify the XAT 2023 exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

XAT 2023 Result is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also download the XAT 2023 Result through the direct link available here.

How to download XAT 2023 Result

The XAT 2023 Exam results are available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2023 Scorecard link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the XAT 2023 ID and Date of birth

Step 4: The XAT 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the XAT 2023 Result for further reference

Candidates must note that the XAT 2023 scorecard is calculated based on the score in each category from the questions which have been asked and the overall score. Candidates who qualify XAT 2023 are eligible for admission to PGDM Business Management and Human Resource Management programmes.

