XAT 2024 Mock Test Today, 2nd Test on November 5, Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2024 Mock Test: The first mock test for XAT 2024 is being conducted today. Aspirants preparing for the management entrance exam can visit the official website to attempt the mock test. The examination authority is conducting the XAT 2024 mock test for candidates to understand the XAT exam pattern thoroughly.

To attempt the XAT 2024 exams, students are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials provided. Those who have applied for the entrance exam have been provided with the login credentials on their registered mobile number and email id.

XAT 2024 mock test link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also attempt the XAT 2024 mock test through the direct link provided here.

XAT 2024 Mock Test Link - Click Here

How to Appear forXAT 2024 Mock Test

The XAT 2024 mock test link is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the mock test can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website for XAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 mock test link

Step 3: Login using the credentials provided

Step 4: Attempt the mock test within the given time limit

XAT 2024 exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The exams will be held on January 7, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates must note that the registration window to apply for XAT 2023 is open until November 3, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their applications can visit the official website until the given deadline to complete the application process. It must be noted that the 2nd round of mock tests will be conducted on November 5, 2023 after the registration process is completed. Those applying for the exams within the given deadline will be eligible to appear for the 2nd mock test.

