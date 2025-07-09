XAT 2026: Check Exam Schedule, Application Process and Eligibility & Key Details Here

XAT Registration 2026: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), Jamshedpur will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) Registrations tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Students who wish to appear for the management entrance exam will need to visit the official website at xatonline.in.

XAT 2026 Overview

Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026: