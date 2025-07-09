XAT 2026: Check Exam Schedule, Application Process and Eligibility & Key Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
XAT Registration 2026: The XLRI, Jamshedpur will start the XAT 2026-27 online registrations tomorrow, July 10, 2025 on the official website at xatonline.in. Candidates who are in their last year of bachelor’s or have completed their undergraduate who wish to appear for the management entrance exam will need to register themselves online.XAT 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow July,10 at xatonline.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 9, 2025
XAT 2026 registration starts on July,10, 2025.
XAT Registration 2026: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), Jamshedpur will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) Registrations tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Students who wish to appear for the management entrance exam will need to visit the official website at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Overview 

Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name  

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Board name

Xavier Association of Management Institute (XLRI)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

xatonline.in

Stream 

Management 

Courses 

MBA 

PGDM

Scale 

National-level 

Registration start date

July 10, 2025

Exam date 

January 4, 2025

Exam time 

2 PM - 5 PM

Centres 

Delhi-NCR 

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Chennai 

Hyderabad

Level 

Postgraduation 

How to Register for the XAT 2026?

Candidates who wish to register themselves for the XAT 2026 exam will need to follow the given step-by-step instructions:

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. Click on the ‘XAT 2026 Registration’ link
  3. In the registration window, enter your personal details like active email ID and phone number
  4. Create an account and click on the XAT 2026 application link
  5. Fill the form carefully
  6. Pay the online applicable fee
  7. Press ‘Submit’
  8. Check the application form and download for future use

