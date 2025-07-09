XAT 2026: Check Exam Schedule, Application Process and Eligibility & Key Details Here

XAT Registration 2026: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), Jamshedpur will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) Registrations tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Students who wish to appear for the management entrance exam will need to visit the official website at xatonline.in.
XAT 2026 Overview
Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
|
Board name
|
Xavier Association of Management Institute (XLRI)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
xatonline.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Courses
|
MBA
PGDM
|
Scale
|
National-level
|
Registration start date
|
July 10, 2025
|
Exam date
|
January 4, 2025
|
Exam time
|
2 PM - 5 PM
|
Centres
|
Delhi-NCR
Mumbai
Bengaluru
Kolkata
Chennai
Hyderabad
|
Level
|
Postgraduation
How to Register for the XAT 2026?
Candidates who wish to register themselves for the XAT 2026 exam will need to follow the given step-by-step instructions:
- Visit the official website at xatonline.in
- Click on the ‘XAT 2026 Registration’ link
- In the registration window, enter your personal details like active email ID and phone number
- Create an account and click on the XAT 2026 application link
- Fill the form carefully
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Press ‘Submit’
- Check the application form and download for future use
