XAT Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Opens, Raise Challenges Soon at xatonline.in

XAT 2023: As per the official website, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 answer key objection window for the candidates who appeared in the exam. Candidates can raise objections in XAT answer key or response sheet through the official website - xatonline.in. They need to use their XAT ID and date of birth to challenge the XAT answer key 2023.

Till last year, the process to raise objections against the XAT response sheet or answer key was done through email. However, this year, the practice has moved from email to candidate's dashboard. XAT 2023 answer key along with the response sheet was released on January 10 in online mode.

XAT Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Raise Objections Against XAT Answer Key 2023?

If a candidate finds any discrepancy or error in XAT 2023 answer key, they can raise objections against it within the stipulated time by submitting adequate proof. To challenge the answer key of XAT, candidates will have to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of XAT - xatonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on candidate response/raise objection link, right side of the screen.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear.

4th Step - Enter XAT ID and password.

5th Step - Go to the raise objection form and enter question ID, nature of the question, and objection.

6th Step - Now, upload a document supporting the claim and submit the same.

XAT Result 2023

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will go through the objections and if any of them is found to be valid, it will revise the XAT answer key 2023. Based on that, the XAT result 2023 will be prepared. As per the announced date, the XAT result will be released on January 31, 2023 on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the XAT scorecard through the login window.

The percentile of XAT will be calculated based on the scaled score of each category from which questions have been asked and the overall scaled score. The XAT is conducted for admission to PGDM Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes.

Also Read: KMAT 2023 Applications Close Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here