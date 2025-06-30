results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Official Website Link to Check Class 10th National Institute of Open Schooling Results Online

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jun 30, 2025

NIOS 10th Result 2025 for the April session has been announced on the official website at results.nios.ac.in. Students can check their results using their enrollment number and date of birth. The result is also available via SMS and DigiLocker. It is advised to keep the hall ticket for easy access. Get the direct download link here.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 result 2025 for the April session on 30 June 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

To check the result, students need to enter their enrollment number on the website. The result is available through SMS and on DigiLocker. The NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 was conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. It is advised to keep the NIOS 10th hall ticket 2025 ready to avoid any delays while checking the result. Read here for detailed information about the NIOS 10th Result 2025.

results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below for key highlights of the NIOS Class 10th Result 2025:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

Exam Name

Secondary / Class 10 Exams

Result Date

30 June 2025

Official Website

nios.ac.in

Result Portal

results.nios.ac.in

Required Credentials

Enrollment Number

Number of Students

Around 1.7 lakh

Mode of Result

Online

Alternative Access Methods

SMS, DigiLocker

Document to Keep Handy

NIOS 10th Hall Ticket 2025

results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Steps to Check

To check the NIOS Class 10th Result 2025, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NIOS 10th Result 2025 Link.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your NIOS Result 2025 for class 10 and download it.

Step 5: Take a printout of your result for future reference.

results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Official Website

Students can download the NIOS 10th Result 2025 by entering their enrollment number and date of birth. Here is the official website to check your result:

  • results.nios.ac.in.

