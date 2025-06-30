results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Official Website Link to Check Class 10th National Institute of Open Schooling Results Online

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 result 2025 for the April session on 30 June 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at results.nios.ac.in.
To check the result, students need to enter their enrollment number on the website. The result is available through SMS and on DigiLocker. The NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 was conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. It is advised to keep the NIOS 10th hall ticket 2025 ready to avoid any delays while checking the result. Read here for detailed information about the NIOS 10th Result 2025.
results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Key Highlights
Check the table below for key highlights of the NIOS Class 10th Result 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
|
Exam Name
|
Secondary / Class 10 Exams
|
Result Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Official Website
|
nios.ac.in
|
Result Portal
|
results.nios.ac.in
|
Required Credentials
|
Enrollment Number
|
Number of Students
|
Around 1.7 lakh
|
Mode of Result
|
Online
|
Alternative Access Methods
|
SMS, DigiLocker
|
Document to Keep Handy
|
NIOS 10th Hall Ticket 2025
results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Steps to Check
To check the NIOS Class 10th Result 2025, students can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NIOS 10th Result 2025 Link.
Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth.
Step 4: Check your NIOS Result 2025 for class 10 and download it.
Step 5: Take a printout of your result for future reference.
results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Official Website
Students can download the NIOS 10th Result 2025 by entering their enrollment number and date of birth. Here is the official website to check your result:
-
results.nios.ac.in.
