results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Official Website Link to Check Class 10th National Institute of Open Schooling Results Online

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 result 2025 for the April session on 30 June 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

To check the result, students need to enter their enrollment number on the website. The result is available through SMS and on DigiLocker. The NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 was conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. It is advised to keep the NIOS 10th hall ticket 2025 ready to avoid any delays while checking the result. Read here for detailed information about the NIOS 10th Result 2025.

results.nios.ac.in Result 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below for key highlights of the NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: