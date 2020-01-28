10 New Research-Based and other Professional Courses Launched by CGC Landran

To bridge the gap between Academia and Industry, and keeping abreast with the latest technologies, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran has introduced 10 New Courses starting from session 2020 as per the current market demand. Affiliated to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University,( B.Sc) Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, B.Sc Microbiology and BBA Sales, Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations Management have been approved by University Grant Commission (UGC) and Pharm. D (Post Baccalaureate), M Pharma in Pharmacy Practice, M Pharma in Regulatory Affairs by Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

“According to LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has ranked number one in the top 15 emerging jobs. According to the report, hiring growth for this role has grown 74% annually in the past four years. This increase in demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) specialists in India triggered us and we came up with the (B.Sc) Bachelors in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for the 12th-grade pass-outs”, this was stated by Prof. (Dr.) P.N. Hrisheekesha, Campus Director, CGC Landran during a Press Conference held at Ambala today. Another need of the hour is to equip upcoming professionals with advanced Marketing & Advertising skills as it has become the foremost priority of all the industries. Thus, the 3 years BBA offering specialization in Sales, Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations Management for the 10+2 students have been launched at CGC Landran, he added.

Also, a (B.Sc) Bachelor in Science degree in Microbiology for Medical and Non-Medical students is being introduced. Microbiologists are in demand in medical research, quality control, and can take up the teaching as profession.

M.Pharmacy( Regulatory Affairs)-This pharmacy practice branch prepares professionals to become a Regulatory Affairs Consultant, Specialist, Associate as well as Drug Safety Specialist, Drug Inspector, Medical Information Associate, etc.

M.Pharmacy (Pharma Practice) - and Pharm. D (Post Baccalaureate) gives one the option of working as a Professor, or in the field of Pharma Co- vigilance, Research as well as in the Hospitals.

Few more courses have been proposed namely BBA Digital marketing which is a 3-Year undergraduate program, involving, an advanced study of techniques used in the marketing of products or services using digital technologies and are an integral part of the work sphere today used widely in the internet, mobiles, advertising, and other digital media. The increased digitization across all industries and domains the world over is only escalating making it the most sought after discipline currently as well as in the times to come.

Besides that, (M.Sc) Masters in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics have also been proposed to be introduced. The course offers advanced theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the students in their chosen specialization. The M.Sc specialization is usually opted for by students who have studied the same subject during graduation.

CGC, Landran endeavours to open up new avenues giving a wider choice to the students through the addition of these professional programs to the existing list.

Keeping with the trend of highest placements the Annual Placement Day 2020 at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran saw around 4000 placement offers to date given to the students by around 350+ Top Notch companies. The major highlight of the placement drives was the placement of 15 students at Amazon Development Centre India amongst which highest package touched the figure 30.25 LPA offered to Computer Science Engineering students, thus living up to our motto “Building Careers, Transforming Lives”.