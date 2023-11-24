Admissions in the primary classes (Nursery, Kindergarten and First Class) of private schools of Delhi have started from 23rd November. Private schools have already uploaded the admission criteria as well as made the application forms available. Most of the parents are worried because they do not understand which type of school to choose for their children. So today we will tell you the important points you can keep in mind before finalising a school for your children. 5 Tips to Select a School for Your Child 1. Distance between home and school If your child is small, then first of all take cognizance of the distance from home to school. The closer the school is, the more time the child will save. The child will feel less tired. Time will be saved. Expenses related to commuting will be saved. Therefore, give priority to a school near your home. 2. School Fees Before enrolling your child, be sure to find out how much total fee you will have to pay every year. Select the school keeping your monthly income in mind. Expensive schools are good for only a few months in the beginning. After that, the heavy fees spoils the household accounts and becomes a burden on the shoulders. Therefore, choose a school for your child keeping the financial condition in mind. 3. Keep in mind the methods of Education While selecting a school for your children, keep in mind the reputation of the school and the methods of imparting education. Find out what opinion people around you have about the school and the reasons for forming that opinion. Also, be sure to get information about which new and modern methods of education are used to teach children. 4. School Infrastructure Get information about the basic infrastructure of the school such as school building, playground, class size, well-ventilated rooms, computer laboratory etc. The school should be such that attention is given to the all-round development of children so that children can utilize their abilities to the fullest. 5. Talk to the parents of children studying in school Before getting your child admitted in a school, talk to the parents of the children studying in that school. Know what the school is like, how much emphasis it places on studies, how much focus is given to games, how many sports event it organizes, does the school ask for any extra money apart from school fees etc. Also get information about the school from people around you, friends, neighbors, relatives and through the internet. In this process, 3 year old children will get admission in Nursery, 4 year old children in KG and 5 year old children in Class-1. This admission process is for open seats. Under this, children will get admission in private schools of Delhi on 75 percent seats. For the remaining 25 percent seats, admissions for EWS and DG category children will be held, which usually starts in the months of January or February. The cost of the admission form to be filled for admission in the school is Rs 25. It is not mandatory to purchase a school prospectus. First list for admission will be released on 12 January 2024. Second list will be released on 29 January, 2024. These lists of selected children can be checked from school’s website. Nursery forms of Delhi were released from December 1 last year. This time the admission process has been started 1 week in advance. By doing this the admission process will be completed on time and the next session will also start from 1st April 2024. You can get more information by visiting the official website of Education Department of Delhi. Also, subscribe to YouTube channel Sabkishiksha and get all the latest information. So, all the very best and may your child get admission in the best school.