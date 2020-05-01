A VIT Bhopal Initiative - Online inauguration of event - First time in VIT

VIT Bhopal has always stood strong and adapted quickly on time to every challenge they faced in their journey towards excellence.According to UNESCO, around 1.3 Billion Learners across the world were not able to attend School/ College/ University as of March 2020 due to the world’s largest Pandemic-COVID-19. During this crunch situation, School of Computing Scienceand Engineering (SCSE) at VIT Bhopal has successfully organizedan online National Level Hackathon “HackCoVIT 2020”on1st of May 2020. The primary objectiveof the event wasto identify and promote applications to help peoplein and aftermath of the global pandemic COVID -19. HackCoVIT 2020 invited students up toUG level to participate and exhibit their skills. There was overwhelming response from students from all across the country. Students of 127 institutions from 19 different states have enrolled for participation. The participationconsists of 691 students divided into 279 teams with the team size ranging from 1 to 4 members. The participants were given32 problem statements,under 5 different themes,to conceive and showcase their solutions.The winners will be given a total cash prize of 35,000 rupees and also many exciting gifts. The jury members included young and brilliant brains from leading companies like Google, Microsoft, Philips, Thomson Reuters, Robert Bosh, Payoda Technologies,thought-works, and Stealth mode.

Earlier on 1st May at 10.00AM Dr. P.Gunasekaran, Vice Chancellor, VIT Bhopal gave a welcome speechand greeted all the participants and thanked all the faculty and staff members who worked hard in making the event a successful one. He congratulated Ms.Kadhambari S. Viswanathan,Assistant Vice President, VIT, for conceiving the first ever online National level Hackathon coined as “HackCoVIT 2020”at VIT, and thanked her for all the support in making HackCoVIT 2020, a successful event. Ms.Kadhambari S.Viswanathan later delivered a special address on the impact of the Global Pandemic on the education industry and stressed upon the need to device solutions for better engagement and active learning in case of such a crisis. Dr.G.Viswanathan,Founder &Chancellor, VIT University,gave the inaugural address and declared “HackCoVIT 20” open.The online inauguration function endedwith Dr.Manas Kumar Mishra, Dean, SCSE, VIT Bhopal presenting the rules and regulations of “HackCoVIT 20” followed by a vote of thanks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by VIT Bhopal University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.