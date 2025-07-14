AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) CBT today, 14 July 2025. Only those who qualify this stage will proceed towards the Voice Test and further stages. The AAI ATC exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 PM. The exam pattern consists of 120 questions which carry 1 mark per question. The exam was conducted successfully and now in this article we are going to do the exam analysis based on candidates feedback and some expert insights. Here is a detailed breakdown based on candidate feedback.
AAI ATC JE Exam Pattern
The AAI ATC Junior Executive selection includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Voice Test, medical checks, background/psychoactive screening and document verification.
CBT structure: There are a total of 120 questions carrying 120 marks. The time duration for the exam is 2 hours. There is no provision for negative marking.
Part A (General):
General Intelligence/Reasoning- 15 Q
General Knowledge/Awareness10 Q
English Language- 20 Q
General Aptitude/Numerical Ability- 15 Q
Part B (Technical):
Physics & Mathematics- 60 Q
AAI ATC JE Exam Analysis 2025: Part A & B: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The difficulty level of the exam is given here based on the students' feedback who have appeared for the exam. Below is the table of exam difficulty and aspirants’ estimate of good attempts:
Section
Difficulty Level
Good Attempts
General Intelligence/Reasoning
Moderate
13-14
General Knowledge/Awareness
Easy to Moderate
8-9
English Language
Moderate
12-15
General Aptitude/Numerical Ability
Moderate to Difficult
10-11
Physics & Mathematics (Technical)
Moderate to Hard
40- 42
Section-wise Insights of the AAI ATC JE Exam
In this section, we have provided the section-wise topics that have been asked in the exam based on candidates feedback.
General Intelligence / Reasoning: Typical puzzles, coding-decoding, seating arrangements; overall moderate.
General Knowledge / Awareness: Current affairs, Indian polity, airports, basic GK; largely easy to moderate.
English Language: Mix of fill‑in‑blanks, error‑spotting, reading comprehension; moderate difficulty.
Numerical Aptitude: Questions on number system, time-speed-distance, percentages, basic DI; ranged from moderate to relatively tough.
Physics & Mathematics: Advanced problems: differential equations, calculus, optics, electricity, laws of motion; moderate to hard . Good attempts here are crucial.
AAI ATC JE Exam 2025: Shift Timings
The AAI ATC JE exam was held in a single shift on 14 July 2025. The exam was of 2 hours duration. As per admit cards, the shift timings were:
Shift
Section Covered
Timing
Shift
Full CBT (Parts A + B)
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
What’s Next
AAI will soon release the CBT answer key and official cut-off on its website.
Qualified candidates will move to Voice Test, followed by medical & document verification.
Keep checking the AAI portal or reliable sources for updates.
