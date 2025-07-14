Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025: Check Detailed CBT Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025: The AAI has conducted the ATC JE exam today in a single shift. Candidates can check the exam paper review and difficulty level in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary
Jul 14, 2025, 15:33 IST
AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025
AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025

AAI ATC Junior Executive Exam Analysis 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) CBT today, 14 July 2025. Only those who qualify this stage will proceed towards the Voice Test and further stages. The AAI ATC exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 PM. The exam pattern consists of 120 questions which carry 1 mark per question. The exam was conducted successfully and now in this article we are going to do the exam analysis based on candidates feedback and some expert insights. Here is a detailed breakdown based on candidate feedback.

AAI ATC JE Exam Pattern

The AAI ATC Junior Executive selection includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Voice Test, medical checks, background/psychoactive screening and document verification.

  • CBT structure: There are a total of 120 questions carrying 120 marks. The time duration for the exam is 2 hours. There is no provision for negative marking.

    • Part A (General):

      • General Intelligence/Reasoning- 15 Q

      • General Knowledge/Awareness10 Q

      • English Language- 20 Q

      • General Aptitude/Numerical Ability- 15 Q

    • Part B (Technical):

      • Physics & Mathematics- 60 Q

AAI ATC JE Exam Analysis 2025: Part A & B: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The difficulty level of the exam is given here based on the students' feedback who have appeared for the exam. Below is the table of exam difficulty and aspirants’ estimate of good attempts:

Section

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

General Intelligence/Reasoning

Moderate

13-14

General Knowledge/Awareness

Easy to Moderate

8-9

English Language

Moderate

12-15

General Aptitude/Numerical Ability

Moderate to Difficult

10-11

Physics & Mathematics (Technical)

Moderate to Hard

40- 42

Section-wise Insights of the AAI ATC JE Exam

In this section, we have provided the section-wise topics that have been asked in the exam based on candidates feedback.

  • General Intelligence / Reasoning: Typical puzzles, coding-decoding, seating arrangements; overall moderate.

  • General Knowledge / Awareness: Current affairs, Indian polity, airports, basic GK; largely easy to moderate.

  • English Language: Mix of fill‑in‑blanks, error‑spotting, reading comprehension; moderate difficulty.

  • Numerical Aptitude: Questions on number system, time-speed-distance, percentages, basic DI; ranged from moderate to relatively tough.

  • Physics & Mathematics: Advanced problems: differential equations, calculus, optics, electricity, laws of motion; moderate to hard . Good attempts here are crucial.

AAI ATC JE Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The AAI ATC JE exam was held in a single shift on 14 July 2025. The exam was of 2 hours duration. As per admit cards, the shift timings were:

Shift

Section Covered

Timing

Shift

Full CBT (Parts A + B)

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

What’s Next

  • AAI will soon release the CBT answer key and official cut-off on its website.

  • Qualified candidates will move to Voice Test, followed by medical & document verification.

  • Keep checking the AAI portal or reliable sources for updates.


Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • What is the overall difficulty level of the exam?
    +
    The exam is considered to be Moderate in its difficulty level.
  • What is the AAI ATC JE exam?
    +
    The AAI has conducted the exam for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Controller).

