AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification For 496 Vacancies, Check Details

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the recruitment notification for 496 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from November 1 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aai.aero

AAI ATC Junior Executive Recruitment 2023

AAI ATC notification for the recruitment of 496 Junior Executives has been released. The application process for the post will start from November 1. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AAI ATC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Airport Authority of India Posts Name Junior Executive Total Vacancies 496 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 16, 2023 Application Start Date November 1, 2023 Application End Date November 30, 2023 Selection process Written Exam Interview

AAI ATC Junior Executive Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AAI ATC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 496 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AAI ATC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Junior Executive Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AAI Junior Executive?

Candidates can fill out the AAI ATC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts will be activated soon. The application fee is Rs 1000 which is to be paid by the candidates

through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Category wise application fees is listed below

Category Application Fees General/EWS/OBC 1000 SC/ST/PwBD Nil Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI Nil All Category Female Nil

Vacancies For AAI Junior Executive

A total of 496 vacancies were announced by AAI ATC for Junior Executive. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

AAI ATC Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 Post Name Category-wise Vacancy Details General 199 EWS 49 OBC (NCL) 140 SC 75 ST 33 Total 496

What is the AAI Junior Executive Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AAI ATC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the AAI ATC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subjects in 10th or 12th standard)

Educational Qualification

Full Time Regular Bachelors Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

OR

Full Time Regular Bachelors Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum)

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for Junior Executive should have a maximum age of 27 years as of November 30, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen) candidates as per govt. Norms.

AAI Junior Executive Selection Process

The AAI ATC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Medical Test

On-line examination will be followed by Application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification as and when needed.

AAI ATC Junior Executive Salary

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be as per Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1 level] which ranges between Rs 40000 and Rs 140000. In addition to Basic pay, Dearness Allowance, Perks @35% of Basic pay, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical benefits etc. are admissible as per AAI Rules. The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be Rs. 13 lakhs (approximately).

Steps to Apply for the AAI ATC Junior Executive

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aai.aero.

Step 2: Click on the Careers Section of website

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference