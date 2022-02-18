AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Pilot Post at aai.aero, Salary upto Rs.1 lakh

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the Pilot post on its official website @aai.aero. Check How to Apply Online AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details below here.

Candidates willing to apply for Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 should have certain educational qualification including 10+2 (with Physics & Math) from a recognized Board/University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Technical Qualification for Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022:

- Current valid ATPL issued by DGCA, India with a minimum of 1000 flying hours on Multi Engine

- Current FRTO issued by DGCA, India - Current IR Endorsement

- Current RTR (A) or RTR (P) or RTR(C) issued by WPC, Ministry of Communication, India

- Current Class-I Medical Fitness Certificate issued by DGCA, India

- Valid ELP

- Candidates should be in possession of Indian Current passport, if not

available, proof of Submission of application to be attached.

- Minimum of 2000 total flying hours required.

- Minimum of 1000 flying hours on Multi engine required.

You can download the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI) i.e -aai.aero. Go the Recruitment Dashboard Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 . You should take Print Out of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

How to Apply: Candidates can apply online after following the steps given below.