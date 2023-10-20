AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 436 Assistant Vacancies

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 436 Assistant (Security) posts. Aspirants can submit their application forms between 20 October and 15 November. Shortlisted candidates will be recruited on Fixed Term Contract basis for a period of three years. Read on to know about eligibility criteria, registration process and more.

Get the direct link to apply online for AAICLAS Assistant Recruitment 2023 here.

AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (CLAS) has issued the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant (Security). The online application process begins today, 20 October and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 15 November 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 436 vacancies on Fixed Term Contract basis for a period of three years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at aaiclas.aero.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The exam conducting authority issued the AAICLAS Notification PDF on 18 October on its official website. It contains all the important details pertaining to the exam like eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process etc. Interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know more about the AAICLAS Recruitment 2023.

AAICLAS Notification 2023 PDF

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Overview Organization AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited Exam Name AAICLAS Exam 2023 Post Assistant (Security) Vacancy 436 Job Location On PAN India Basis Application Mode Online Official Website www.aaiclas.aero

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to be eligible for AAICLAS Recruitment 2023, candidates must have completed their class 12th from any recognized Board /University/ Institution with a minimum of 60% marks. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories must have secured 55% marks in Class 12th. Also, they should not exceed the age limit of 27 years.

How to Apply Online for AAICLAS Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAICLAS at aaiclas.aero or click on the direct link mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the AAICLAS Assistant (Security) Notification PDF.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 4: Check all the details that you have entered and submit the AAICLAS application form.

AAICLAS Assistant Application Fees

The applicants belonging to UR/OBC category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee whereas SC/ST/EWS/Female candidates need to pay Rs. 100.

AAICLAS Assistant Recruitment 2023 Application Fees Category Application Fees UR/OBC Rs. 500 SC/ST/EWS/Women Rs. 100

