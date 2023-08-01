AAICLAS Trolley Retriever Jobs 2023 Apply For 105 Vacancies

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trolley Retriever Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AAICLAS  Recruitment 2023 : AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, online application link, age limit and others here. 

Get all the details of AAICLAS Recruitment here, apply online link

AAICLAS  Recruitment 2023 Notification: AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a fully owned cargo subsidiary of Airports Authority of India has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website. The registration process for the AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 2, 2023 and will conclude on August 31, 2023.
 
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of physical mode. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th pass can apply for these posts. 

AAICLAS  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: Aug 2, 2023
  • Closing date of application: August 31, 2023

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trolley Retriever-105 

Career Counseling

AAICLAS Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have 10th Pass 
 Physical Efficiency Test: Candidate should be able to collect 10 nos. of Trolleys scattered in 100 meters area and assemble it in a designated are within 5 minutes.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Gross Pay 

  • Rs. 21,300/- 

AAICLAS  Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023)

  • Between 18 to 27 years.
    Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

AAICLAS   Recruitment 2023 Apply Online 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.aaiclas.aero/career option.
  • Step 2: Click on the detailed advertisement link on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill the attached application form along with all the relevant details. .
  • Step 4: After that,  fee of Rs. 250/- is to be pay in applicable cases.
  • Step 5:The E-Mail ID entered in the online application form should remain active until the engagement process is completed.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     
     

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for AAICLAS Recruitment 2023?

10th passed can apply.

What are the Jobs in AAICLAS Recruitment 2023?

AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website.
