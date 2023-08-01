AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trolley Retriever Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 : AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, online application link, age limit and others here.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification: AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a fully owned cargo subsidiary of Airports Authority of India has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website. The registration process for the AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 2, 2023 and will conclude on August 31, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of physical mode. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th pass can apply for these posts.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: Aug 2, 2023

Closing date of application: August 31, 2023

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trolley Retriever-105

AAICLAS Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have 10th Pass

Physical Efficiency Test: Candidate should be able to collect 10 nos. of Trolleys scattered in 100 meters area and assemble it in a designated are within 5 minutes.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Gross Pay

Rs. 21,300/-

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023)

Between 18 to 27 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

