AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trolley Retriever Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification: AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a fully owned cargo subsidiary of Airports Authority of India has invited online applications for the 105 Trolley Retriever posts on its official website. The registration process for the AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 2, 2023 and will conclude on August 31, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of physical mode. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th pass can apply for these posts.
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: Aug 2, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 31, 2023
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Trolley Retriever-105
AAICLAS Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates should have 10th Pass
Physical Efficiency Test: Candidate should be able to collect 10 nos. of Trolleys scattered in 100 meters area and assemble it in a designated are within 5 minutes.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Gross Pay
- Rs. 21,300/-
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023)
- Between 18 to 27 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.aaiclas.aero/career option.
- Step 2: Click on the detailed advertisement link on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now fill the attached application form along with all the relevant details. .
- Step 4: After that, fee of Rs. 250/- is to be pay in applicable cases.
- Step 5:The E-Mail ID entered in the online application form should remain active until the engagement process is completed.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.