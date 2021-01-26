Aavin Recruitment 2021 for 15 Executive, Private Secretary, Manager and Dy Manager Posts

Aavin Recruitment 2021: The Coimbatore District Milk Producers’ Union Limited, Coimbatore has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Private Secretary Grade III and Executive Posts on aavinmilk.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 01 February 2021

Important Dates

Last date for Submitting Application: 01 February 2021

AAVIN Vacancy Details

Manager (Schemes) - 01 Post

Manager (Transport) - 01 Post

Manager (Feed & Fodder) - 01 Post

Manager (Civil) - 01 Post

Manager (Purchase / Stores) - 01 Post

Deputy Manager (Dairying) - 4 Posts

Deputy Manager (Dairy Chemist) - 3 Posts

Deputy Manager (Dairy Bacteriology) - 01 Post

Private Secretary Grade III - 01 Post

Executive (Civil) - 01 Post

How to Apply for AAVIN Recruitment 2021 ?

Application Format and other details such as qualification prescribed for the post, age and mode of selection are available in the website aavinmilk.com. The filled in application, complete in all respects along with self-attested xerox copies of required document should be sent to the General Manager, Coimbatore District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, New Dairy Complex, Pachapalayam, Kalampalayam (Post), Coimbatore – 641 010, either by Registered Post or by Speed Post.

