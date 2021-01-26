Aavin Recruitment 2021 for 15 Executive, Private Secretary, Manager and Dy Manager Posts
Aavin Recruitment 2021: The Coimbatore District Milk Producers’ Union Limited, Coimbatore has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Private Secretary Grade III and Executive Posts on aavinmilk.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 01 February 2021
Important Dates
Last date for Submitting Application: 01 February 2021
AAVIN Vacancy Details
- Manager (Schemes) - 01 Post
- Manager (Transport) - 01 Post
- Manager (Feed & Fodder) - 01 Post
- Manager (Civil) - 01 Post
- Manager (Purchase / Stores) - 01 Post
- Deputy Manager (Dairying) - 4 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Dairy Chemist) - 3 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Dairy Bacteriology) - 01 Post
- Private Secretary Grade III - 01 Post
- Executive (Civil) - 01 Post
Official Notification Download Here
Official Website Link
How to Apply for AAVIN Recruitment 2021 ?
Application Format and other details such as qualification prescribed for the post, age and mode of selection are available in the website aavinmilk.com. The filled in application, complete in all respects along with self-attested xerox copies of required document should be sent to the General Manager, Coimbatore District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, New Dairy Complex, Pachapalayam, Kalampalayam (Post), Coimbatore – 641 010, either by Registered Post or by Speed Post.
Application Fee:
- OC/BC/MBC/DNC - Rs. 250/-
- SC/SCA/ST - Rs. 100/-