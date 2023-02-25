AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 (25 February): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 (25 February): As per the AFCAT 1 analysis and the feedback from candidates, the AFCAT exam difficulty level in the Shift 1 was Moderate . Check detailed AFCAT 1 Review here.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Indian Air Force is conducting the AFCAT 1 2023 exam (day 2) on 25th February 2023 in two shifts. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2023) exam is being held for the recruitment of eligible candidates in Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. As per the AFACT selection process, qualifying the online Written Test is necessary to be shortlisted for the AFSB Interview and Medical Examination.

Today AFCAT 1 exam (25 Feb) shift 1 was successfully held from 9.45 am to 11.45 am. Candidates can check the AFCAT Exam Analysis here. AFCAT 1 2023 exam is being held on 24 Feb, 25 Feb, and 26 Feb in two shifts each day.

The AFCAT 1 2023 exam Shift 1 has been successfully conducted. As per the AFCAT exam pattern, AFCAT 1 Subjects include Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test, and English Language. There are a total of 100 objective type questions for a total of 300 marks. The medium of the exam is English only.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 Shift 1, 25 February

As per the AFCAT 1 analysis and the feedback from candidates, the AFCAT exam difficulty level in the Shift 2 was Moderate. Below, we have shared AFCAT 1 Review comprising overall good attempts section-wise.

Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Awareness 25 12-15 Moderate Numerical Ability 20 14-16 Easy to Moderate Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 25 18-20 Easy to Moderate English Language 30 21-25 Moderate Overall 100 62-68 Moderate

Section-wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 on 25h February – Shift 1.

Numerical Ability

Candidates can check below the topics asked in Numerical Ability section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 25th February 2023.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Simple Interest/Compound Interest 3 Easy to Moderate Average 2 Easy to Moderate Speed and Distance 3 Easy Time and Work 3 Easy Algebra 2 Easy to Moderate Profit/Loss and Discount 3 Easy to Moderate Mixture & Allegations 2 Moderate Ratio & Percentage 2 Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

Candidates can check below the topics asked in General Awareness section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 25th February 2023.

Topics Asked Topics Asked Vijay Diwas date Tungsten used in Bulb Filament Keoleadeo National Park which state First Defence Minister of India EMB135 Aircraft which country Chief guest of Republic Day 2023 Current chief of DRDO Chemical formula of Ozone Indian state with highest number of national parks Who scored highest number of goals in FiFA 2022 World Theatre day 2023 theme Zircon missile belongs to which country Current PM of Pakistan Member of the Kasturirangan Committee of NEP Name of capital of Kyiv Which state shares boundaries with Jharkhand? Who presided Karachi session of Congress in 1931 Who got the Noble Prize in medicines in 2022? 1st woman in the world who climbed Mount Everest Match defence exercises with the countries

Reasoning and Military Aptitude

Candidates can check below the topics asked in Reasoning and Mental Ability section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 25th February 2023.

Topics Asked No. of Questions Venn Diagram 2 Clock-based 1 Sitting Arrangement 2 Syllogism 2 Blood Relations 2 Coding-Decoding 2 Odd One Out 2 Number Series 2

English Language

Candidates can check below the topics asked in English Language section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 25th February 2023.

Topics No. of Questions Sentence Rearrangement 3 Error Detection 3 Idioms & Phrases 4 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 4 Cloze Test 2

AFCAT Cut Off 2023

After the successful completion of the written exam, the Indian Air Force shall release the official AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023 in March 2023. The total number of vacancy, total number of applicants, maximum and minimum marks scored by the candidates, and difficulty level of the exam are several factors affecting the AFCAT Cut Off.