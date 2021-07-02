AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2021 on 9 August @afcat.cdac.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern Here

IAF is conducting AFCAT 2 Exam on 28 August 2021, 29 August 2021 and 30 August 2021. Check Admit Card Date, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Exam centres, Cut-off marks, Selection process here.

AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card of online exam of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on 09 August 2021 on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have applied for AFCAT 2 from 01 June to 30 June 2021 will now appear for AFCAT 2 Exam at one of the examination centres on either 28 August 2021 (Saturday) or 29 August 2021 (Sunday) or 30 August 2021 (Monday). The candidates can download AFCAT 2 Admit Card once released from this page.

AFCAT 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts -1st Shift from 09:45 PM to 11:45 PM and 2nd Shift from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM. The reporting time for the candidates is 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM respectively.

IAF EKT Exam will be held from 5:15 PM to 6 PM only on all days.

They should carry a printout copy of the AFCAT Admit Card along with valid ID Proof at centre. The candidates would be able to check their exact date, time and venue through their AFCAT 2 Call Latter.

Meanwhile, they can check exam pattern, syllabus, exam centres, cut-off marks, selection process below.

AFCAT 2 Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions on

Subject Total Questions Marks Time General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 (3 marks per questions) 2 hours

AFCAT EKT Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Marks Time Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 (3 marks per questions) 45 mins

The medium of the exam is English

1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

AFCAT 2 Cut-Off

AFCAT (Out of 300 Marks) - 155 EKT (Out of 150 Marks) - 40

AFCAT 2 Syllabus 2021

English - Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases. General Awareness - History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc. Numerical Ability - Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams). Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test - Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability.

AFCAT 2 Centres:

Agartala, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Ambala, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Bathinda, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chhapra, Coimbatore, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Solapur, Sonipat, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Waranga

AFCAT 2 Result 2021

The result will be announced in due course after the exam on the official website.

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for appearing in Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with Picture Perception and discussion test and Psychological test Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB ). Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) will be conducted for Flying Branch.

AFCAT 2 Recruitment is being done for filling up 334 vacancies of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, against 02/2021.