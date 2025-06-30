Agniveer Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army is conducting the Indian Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Exam 2025-2026 from June 30 to July 13, 2025 across the country. With the much awaited recruitment drive, a total of 13 different types of posts are to be filled including Agniveer (General Duty), Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police and others. Once successful completion of the exam, it is expected that the conducting authority will publish the provisional answer key for the same. The provisional answer key will help you in evaluating your performance in the exam. To download the provisional answer key, you will have to use your login credentials. Check all details here. Agniveer Exam 2025: Check Last Minute Roundup Candidates set to appear in the Agniveer posts exam are advised to to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

Reach the center before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.

Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly. Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download Admit cards for Agniveer GD in the Indian Army will be released today in online mode. An admit card is the crucial document in the exam, without it you will not get entry to the exam center. The link to download the hall ticket will be activated today on the official website of the Indian Army. Once released, you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below- Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: In Hindi Direct Link To Download Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Overview The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Agniveer Recruitment Rally is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.

Institution Indian Army Post Name Agniveer Region Across the counry Rally date June 30, 2025 onwards Admit Card Status Awaited Official Website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Check details of the posts Under the Agniveer recruitment drive, Indian Army is set to recruit for different categories of posts under the Common Entrance Exam CEE Exam 2025-2026. Recruitment will be held in total 13 categories for which written exam is scheduled to be held from June 30, 2025 onwards. Below are the details of the category wise posts- Agniveer General Duty

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Clerk

Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass & 8th Pass)

Nursing Assistant

Sepoy Pharma

Sepoy Dresser

Religious Teacher

Havildar Surveyor

Women Military Police How to Download Agniveer Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Indian Army at - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ADMIT CARD FOR CANDIDATES APPEARING FOR ONLINE COMMON ENTRANCE EXAM 2025-26 SCHEDULED WEF 30 JUNE TO 10 JULY 2025 WILL BE UPLOADED 14 DAYS PRIOR TO CONDUCT OF EXAMon the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. Indian Army Agniveer Tradesman Admit Card 2025: Know the Exam Pattern The Indian Army is set to conduct an online exam called the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Tradesman posts on July 03 and 04, 2025 across the country. The hall ticket for Agniveer Tradesman posts will be activated on the official website on June 18, 2025 on the official website. You can check here the latest Indian Army Agniveer Tradesman Admit Card 2025 including insights into the number of questions per subject, section-wise weightage, and other important details.

Indian Army Agniveer Tradesman Exam Pattern Subjects No. of Questions General Knowledge 15 General Science 15 Maths 15 Logical Reasoning 5 Total 50 Documents To Carry at Agniveer 2025 Exam Centre Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents along with the hall ticket for Agniveer posts with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc. Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Indian army agniveer admit card 2025 official website

The Indian Army is all set to release the admit card for the Agniveer Tech, Tradesman, Agniveer GD Women Military Police and others posts on June 18, 2025. Candidates appearing in the written exam commonly known as Common Entrance Exam 2025-26 can download the hall ticket at-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/