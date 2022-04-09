AIASL Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 600+ Handyman, Customer Service and Other Posts

AI Airport Service Limited has published the notifications for Handyman/ Handywomen, Customer Agent, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Jr. Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX, Terminal Manager.

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2022: AI Airport Service Limited (AIASL), formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), has invited the applications from Indian Nationals (Male & Female) for the post of Handyman/ Handywomen, Customer Agent, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Jr. Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX, Terminal Manager for ground duties at Kolkata International Airport in Eastern Region and at Lucknow International Airport in Northern Region on a Fixed Term Contract basis.

AIASL Air India Notification for Kolkata

AIASL Air India Notification for Lucknow

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Kolkata Airport - 22 April 2022

Last Date of Application for Lucknow Airport - 27 April 2022

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Kolkata Airport Vacancy:

Terminal Manager - 1

Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX - 1

Duty Manager-Terminal - 6

Jr. Executive-Technical - 5

Ramp Service Agent - 12

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 96

Customer Agent - 206

Handyman/ Handywomen - 277

Lucknow Airport Vacancy

Customer Agent - 13

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 15

Handyman - 25

Junior Executive Technical - 1

Eligibility Criteria for AIASL Air India Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Terminal Manager - Graduate from a recognized university Under 10+2+3 pattern or 10+2+2 pattern with 20 years’ experience, out of which at least 08 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax, Ramp and cargo handling and related functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX - Graduate from a recognized university Under 10+2+3 pattern or 10+2+2 pattern with 18 years’ experience, out of which at least 06 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax, Ramp and cargo handling and related functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Duty Manager Terminal - Graduate from a recognized university Under 10+2+3 pattern or 10+2+2 pattern with 16 years’ experience, out of which at least 04 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Passenger and/or cargo and related handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approvedGround Handler appointed by anyAirport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Jr.Executive Technical - Full time Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university. Must be in possession of LMV. Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Valid Driving License to be produced maximum within 12 months or produce the HMV License within the minimum time frame as per the prevailing rules of the state government, from the date of joining. The incumbent has to apply for Heavy Motor Vehicle License immediately upon acceptance of offer. No increment will be extended before possession of HMV license.

Ramp Service Agent - 3-years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Production / Electronics / Automobile Engineering recognized by the State Government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle Auto Electrical / Air conditioning / Diesel Mechanic / Bench fitter / Welder, (ITI with NCTVT - certificate issued from Directorate of Vocational education and training of any State / Central Government with one year experience in case of welder) after passing SSC / Equivalent examination with Hindi /English / local language as one of the subjects. AND Candidate must carry original valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License at the time of appearing for the Trade Test.

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must Carry Original Valid HMV Driving License at the time of appearing for trade test.

Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognized university Under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in IATA – UFTAA or IATA – FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA – CARGO Or Graduate from a recognized university Under 10+2+3 pattern with 01 years’ experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check in/ cargo handling and related functions.

Handyman/ Handywomen SSC /10th Standard Pass. Must be able to read and understand English Language. Knowledge of Local and Hindi Languages, i.e. Ability to understand and speak is desirable.

Age Limit:

Terminal Manager, Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX and Duty Manager-Terminal



55 years

Others:

GEN - 28 Years

OBC - 31 Years

SC/ST - 33 Years

How to Apply for AIASL Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can submit the application along with certificates to:

For Kolkata - "HRD Department, Air India Premises, AI Airport Services Limited, New Technical Area, GS Building, Ground Floor, Kolkata: 700 052"

For Lucknow - "HRD Department, AI Airport Services Limited, 2nd Floor, GSD Building, Air India Complex, Terminal-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi-110037".

Eligible candidates would be notified DATE, TIME & VENUE and candidates are required to reach the said venue, on the date and time along with the Application Form duly filled-in & copies of the testimonials/certificate

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-