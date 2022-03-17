Huge Opportunity in Air India: 255 Govt. Jobs are waiting for You, Check Details and apply

AIASL Air India (AI Airport Services Limited, formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) has invited applications for recruitment to the Dy. Terminal Manager, Duty Officer, Officer, Jr. Executive & Other Posts.

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2022 Notification for 255 Various Posts: AIASL Air India (AI Airport Services Limited, formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) has invited applications for recruitment to the Dy. Terminal Manager, Duty Officer, Officer, Jr. Executive & Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 March 2022.

After candidates get finally selected will be posted at Goa International Airport in Western Region on a Fixed Term Contract basis which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited, to fill in the existing. Please Note This Contract could also be terminated earlier at the discretion of the Management during the tenure of the contract, and/or in the event of unsatisfactory performance. The job is transferable to any station in India. You can check eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other details here.

The applicants must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria, as of 01st February, 2022and that the particulars furnished by them in the application are correct in all respects. At any stage of the Selection Process, if the particulars provided by the applicants in the application or testimonials attached/provided are found incorrect/false or not meeting with the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post, the candidature is liable to be rejected and, if appointed, services will be terminated, without giving any notice or reasons therefore. Candidates need to fill out the application form in the prescribed format as mentioned in the Official Notification.

List of Documents (copies) to be attached with the Application :

(Candidates need to bring all ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS/CERTIFICATES for

verification)

i) Application Fee, wherever applicable

ii) School Leaving Certificate

iii) 10th Std / Matriculation Mark-sheet & Passing Certificate

iv) 12th Std / Pre-Degree Mark-sheet and Passing Certificate

v) 1st Year Graduation Mark-sheet

vi) 2nd Year Graduation Mark-sheet

vii) 3rd Year Graduation Mark-sheet

viii) 4th Year Graduation Mark-sheet

ix) Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate

x) MBA-(Mark Sheet of each year and Post Graduation

Degree Certificate/ Provisional PG Degree Certificate )

xi) Diploma / ITI / NCTVT certificate

xii) Caste Certificate in case of SC / ST /OBC candidates

xiii) Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-Servicemen

xiv) Experience Certificates (till date)

xv) Nationality / Domicile Certificate

xvi) PAN Card Copy

xvii) Aadhar Card Copy

xviii) Income and Asset Certificate in case of EWS candidates

xix) Xerox copy of Driving Licence (Both front & back)