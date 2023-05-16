AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 480 Manager, Junior & Other Posts, Check Details Here

AIATSL has invited online applications for the 480 Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check AIATSL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a notification for 480 various posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts including Manager-Ramp/Maintenance, Sr. Ramp Service Executive, Ramp Service Executive, Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver, Terminal Manager – Passenger, Terminal Manager – Cargo, Sr. Customer Service Executive, Customer Service Executive and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from May 25-30,2023.



Important Date AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Walk-in-interview Schedule: May 25 to May 30, 2023

Check notification for detailed interview schedule.

Vacancy Details AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Manager-Ramp/ Maintenance-03

Deputy Manager Ramp/ Maintenance-04

Senior Supervisor-Ramp/ Maintenance-28

Junior Supervisor-Ramp/Maintenance-12

Senior Ramp Service Executive-15

Ramp Service Executive-30

Utility Agent and Ramp Driver-30

Terminal Manager – Passenger-01

Deputy Terminal Manager-Passenger-03

Duty Officer – Passenger-05

Terminal Manager – Cargo-01

Deputy Terminal Manager-Cargo-02

Duty Manager – Cargo-07

Duty Officer – Cargo -10

Junior Officer – Cargo-09

Senior Customer Service Executive-50

Customer Service Executive-165

Junior Customer Service Executive-100

Para Medical and Customer Service Executive-05

Educational Qualification AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Manager-Ramp/ Maintenance: Graduate from a recognized university with 20 years’ work experience OR

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university with 15 years’ work experience. OR

3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Production/ Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the State Government with 20 years’ work experience. OR

MBA from recognized University with 17 years’ work experience.

Experience in Ramp handling or equipment maintenance functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Out of the above said experience, at least 08 years must be in a managerial capacity.

Well conversant with computer operations.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear in person, to the venue, on the date and time as specified in the notification along with the application form duly filled-in & copies of the testimonials/certificates as mentioned to the venue from May 25-30,2023.