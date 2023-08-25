AICTE Result 2023 Released JHT, LDC, DEO, Assistant and Other Posts: Download at recruitment.nta.nic.in

AICTE Result 2023 has been announced for Accountant/Office Superintendent Cum Accountant, Assistant Data Entry Operator Grade 3, Junior Hindi Translator and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Candidates can download roll number-wise PDF in this article.

AICTE Result 2023: All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the result for the various non-teaching posts such as Accountant/Office Superintendent Cum Accountant, Assistant Data Entry Operator Grade 3, Junior Hindi Translator and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

AICTE 2023 Result Download

To check the result, the candidates are required to download the PDF. The PDF consists of the name of the application number and the name of the candidates who cleared the exam. Candidates can download the AICTE Non-Teaching Result from the official website i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the results from this page

AICTE Result 2023

The exam was conducted on 01 and 02 August 2023. The candidates can check the result of the exam and other important details related to the exam below.

Organization All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Exam Name AICTE Exam 2023 Category Result AICTE Result 2023 25th August 2023 AICTE Exam Date 2023 01 and 02 August 2023 Mode of Exam Online Official Website www.recruitment.nta.nic.in

How to Download AICTE Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the result of the exam with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Click on the result PDF of the exam

Step 3: Download AICTE Result PDF

Step 4: Check application number and candidate’ name of all shortlisted candidates

According to the offiical notice, "The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Brochure. AICTE is advised to issue appointment letters to the eligible candidates after due verification and satisfaction of the eligibility criteria. The result is declared more than vacancies because NTA has not collected any documents from the candidates against their eligibility.

NTA will conduct a skill test of short-listed candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator Grade III and Lower Division Clerk. The schedule for the same will be announced shortly.

The Result of the above-mentioned Posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011-40759000/69227700".