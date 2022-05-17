AIIMS Bhopal Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for Data Manager and Others @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhopal has released the written exam schedule for the post of Data Manager and Others on its official website-aiimsbhopal.edu.in. Download PDF here.

AIIMS Bhopal Data Manager Exam Schedule 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has released the written exam schedule for the post of Data Manager and Others on its official website. AIIMS Bhopal is set to conduct the written exam for Data Manager and Counsellor post on 24 May 2022.



Candidates who have applied successfully for the Data Manager and Counsellor post can download the AIIMS Bhopal Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

According to the short notice released, AIIMS Bhopal will conduct the written exam for the above posts on 24 May 2022 from from 11:30am -12:00 noon at the venue-Exam Hall. First Floor Medical College Building. AllMS Bhopal. Candidates should note that the written test will be conducted in MCQ based format.

Candidates appearing for examination will have to bring an original photo identity card. All candidate will have to follow social distancing norms, hand hygiene with sanitizer at various entry points and should wear triple layer mask.

You can download the AIIMS Bhopal Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download AIIMS Bhopal Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal- www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link-“Schedule of Written Examination for Counsellor and Data Manager under Service Project - ATF, AIIMS Bhopal " available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhopal Data Manager Exam Schedule 2022 in a new Window. Download and save the AIIMS Bhopal Data Manager Exam Schedule 2022 for future reference.

You can download the AIIMS Bhopal Data Manager Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Data Manager Exam Schedule 2022



