AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 17 Assistant Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has published recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts on its official website www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts within two weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown.

Notification Details:

Advt.No: 11/41/2020/Admin/AIIMS/BPL

Important Dates

Last date to send application: within two weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown

Vacancy Details

Assistant Nursing Superintendent - 4 Posts

Blood Transfusion Officer - 1 Post

Deputy Medical Superintendent - 2 Posts

Public Relation Officer - 1 Post

Medical Physicist - 2 Posts

Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility Conditions for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Assistant Nursing Superintendent - B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute/University OR B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic) (2 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University. Should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council Experience and six years’ experience

Blood Transfusion Officer - A recognized medical qualification included in l or II Schedule or Pan II of the 3rd Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-Il of the 34d Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in subsection (3)of the Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act. 1956. With 5 years’ experience in Blood Bank with component separator. Or M.D. in Blood Transfusion Medicine with 1 year experience in Blood Bank with component separator during the PG course.

Deputy Medical Superintendent - A recognized medical qualification included in l or II Schedule or Pan II of the 3rd Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-Il of the 34th Schedule should fulfil the conditions stipulated in subsection (3)of the Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act. 1956. 2. MD (Hospital Administration) / MHA recognized by Medical Council of India Or 3. MD/MS in any clinical specialty with 3 years’ experience in Hospital administration of a 200 bedded hospital

Public Relation Officer - A Degree from recognized University / Institution with a Post-Graduation / Diploma in Public Relations / Corporate Communication / Journalism / Mass Communication with 10 Years’ experience in the field of Public Relations / Corporate Communication / Journalism / Mass Communication

Medical Physicist - M.Sc. in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. OR M.Sc. in Physics from a recognized University. A Post-Graduated diploma/degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized University/Institute OR M.Sc. in Medical Technology with Radiotherapy as special subject from a recognized University and/or Diploma in Radiation Protection. 2 Years’ experience

Accounts Officer - Graduate in Commerce with at least 55% in aggregate. 3 years experience in Supervisory capacity in Govt. Organization.

Age Limit:

Blood Transfusion Officer, Deputy Medical Superintendent - 21-40 Years

PRO - 30-45 Years

Other - 21-35 Years

Salary:

Blood Transfusion Officer, Deputy Medical Superintendent- Rs. 1,00,000/-

PRO - Rs. 90,000/-

Other - Rs. 75,000/-

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can send their application along with necessary documents to 'The Administrative Officer (Shri Vishal Kumar Gupta) 1 st Floor Medical College Building All India Institute of Medical Sciences Saket Nagar Bhopal (M.P)-462020' on or before 5:00 pm of last date of submission of application.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment Notification PDF



Application Form