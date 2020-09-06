AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Assistant Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Assistant. Interested persons can apply for AIIMS Delhi Assistant Recruitment 2020 in the given format on or before 16 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 16 September 2020

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi Vacancy Details

Assistant - 01 Post

AIIMS Assistant Salary:

Rs. 31,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in relevant field from a recognzied university

Age Limit:

Upto 30 Years

Download AIIMS Delhi Assistant Notification Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process for AIIMS Delhi Assistant Posts

Only Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/virtual interview.

How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested persons who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can send their his/her resume to researchstudy91 on or before 16 September 2020 by 05:00 PM.