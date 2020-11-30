AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: 196 Vacancies for Jr Resident Posts, Apply Online @aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic)in different specialities on adhoc basis till regular selection are made for January, 2021 session. Interested and eligible persons can apply online on www.aiimsexams.org on or before 10 December 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 December 2020i

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

Total - 168

Blood Bank (Main) - 04

Blood Bank (CNC) - 05

Blood Bank (Trauma Centre) - 02

Burns and Plastic Surgery - 08

Cardiacradiology - 01

Cardiology - 01

Community Medicine - 04

CTVS - 01

Dermatology & Venereology - 01

EHS - 03

Emergency Medicine - 76

Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre) - 12

Lab Medicine - 02

Nephrology - 03

Neurology - 01

Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre) - 05

Neuroradiology - 02

Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre) - 04

Paediatrics (Casualty) - 05

Psychiatry - 06

Radiology (Trauma Centre) - 01

Radiotherapy - 06

Rheumatology - 02

Surgery (Trauma Centre) - 21

Dental Surgery+CDER- 08

Salary:

Rs.15600/- + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs. 56,100/- per month

AIIMS Delhi Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three (3) years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 31.12.2020 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 01.01.2018 to 31.12.2020 only will be considered.

How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on https://www.aiimsexams.org on or before on www.aiimsexams.org on or before 10 December 2020.

AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link