AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: 194 Vacancies for Jr Resident Posts, Apply Online @aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Delhi Jobs 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) July 2020 session. A total of 194 vacancies have been notified under various departments. Candidates can apply for the posts through Online Mode Only at aiimsexams.org. The last date for submitting application is today i.e. 13 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application: 13 August 2020

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

Junior Resident - 194 Posts

Department UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Blood Bank (Main) 02 01 01 0 0 04 Blood Bank (CNC) 01 0 02 02 0 05 Blood Bank (Trauma Centre) 02 0 0 0 0 02 Burns and Plastic Surgery 04 01 02 01 0 08 Cardiacradiology 01 0 0 0 0 01 Cardiology 0 0 01 0 0 01 Community Medicine 01 0 01 01 01 04 CTVS 01 0 0 0 0 01 Dermatology & Venereology 01 0 0 0 0 01 EHS 0 01 01 01 0 03 Emergency Medicine (*) 30 09 19 13 05 76 Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre) 06 0 04 01 01 12 Lab Medicine 01 01 0 0 0 02 Nephrology 01 0 0 01 01 03 Neurology 0 0 01 0 0 01 Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre) 02 01 01 01 0 05 Neuroradiology 02 0 0 0 0 02 Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre) 01 0 01 01 01 04 Paediatrics (Casualty) 01 01 02 01 0 05 Psychiatry 04 0 01 01 0 06 Radiology (Trauma Centre) 0 0 01 0 0 01 Radiotherapy 03 0 02 01 0 06 Rheumatology 01 0 0 01 0 02 Surgery (Trauma Centre) 12 03 08 05 03 21 Dental Surgery+CDER 05 0 02 0 01 08 Total 82 18 50 31 13 194

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 30.06.2020 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 01.07.2017 to 30.06.2020 only will be considered.

DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Selection Process for AIIMS New Delhi Jr Resident Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Counselling. The Junior Residency (Non-Academic) will be provided first to all the AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates who full fill above eligibility criteria. The merit for AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be made on the basis of their aggregate marks in the I, II and final Professional examinations. All JR (NA) posts which remain unfilled after allotment to AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be offered to other candidates.

How to Apply for AIIMS New Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website on or before 13 August 2020.

