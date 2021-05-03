AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online @aiimsexams.org
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the notification for recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on its website - aiims.edu. Check Details Here
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the notification for recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on its website - aiims.edu. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Delhi Nurse Posts through AIIMS official website www.aiimsexams.org. on or before 07 May 2021.
It is to be noted that, the candidates who had qualified in NORCET 2020 are eligible to apply for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 03 May 2021
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 May 2021
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Vacancy Details
Nursing Officer
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Salary:
Rs. 28,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nursing Officer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognised University or Institute; Or
- B.Sc (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognised University or Institute;
- Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council
OR
Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognised Board or Council and registered as a Nurse or Nurse and Mid-wife with State Nursing Council. Two years’ post-qualification experience in minimum fifty bedded Hospital.
Candidates should be NORCET Qualified
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Age Limit:
30 Years
Selection Procedure for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Posts
All those who apply will be listed as per their Rank in NORCET 2020 and selection will be made in order to merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents and their being found eligible. Result will be uploaded on the official website.
How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.aiimsexams.org on or before 07 May 2021.
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Notification Download
AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Online Application Link