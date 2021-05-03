AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online @aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the notification for recruitment of Nursing Officer on contractual basis on its website - aiims.edu. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Delhi Nurse Posts through AIIMS official website www.aiimsexams.org. on or before 07 May 2021.

It is to be noted that, the candidates who had qualified in NORCET 2020 are eligible to apply for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 03 May 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 07 May 2021

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Salary:

Rs. 28,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nursing Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognised University or Institute; Or

B.Sc (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognised University or Institute;

Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council

OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognised Board or Council and registered as a Nurse or Nurse and Mid-wife with State Nursing Council. Two years’ post-qualification experience in minimum fifty bedded Hospital.

Candidates should be NORCET Qualified

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Procedure for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Posts

All those who apply will be listed as per their Rank in NORCET 2020 and selection will be made in order to merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents and their being found eligible. Result will be uploaded on the official website.

How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.aiimsexams.org on or before 07 May 2021.

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Notification Download

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Online Application Link