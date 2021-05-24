Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

AIIMS Nagpur CBT Exam 2021 for Associate Professor Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @aiimsnagpur, Check Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has released the postponement notice for the  CBT for the Associate Professor  on its official web-aiimsnagpur. Check details. 

Created On: May 24, 2021 16:07 IST
AIIMS Nagpur CBT Exam 2021Postponed
AIIMS Nagpur CBT Exam 2021 Postponed: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has postponed the  Computer Based Test (CBT) for the  Associate Professor Posts due to pandemic restrictions. All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Associate Professor Posts can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur  - aiimsnagpur.


It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur was set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Associate Professor Posts on 08th June 2021. Now AIIMS Nagpur has decided to postpone the Computer Based Test (CBT) due to corona pandemic restrictions. 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has released the postponement notice on its official website which further says," The Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on 08th June 2021 for recruitment of Associate Professor (erstwhile Lecturer) on direct recruitment basis in AIIMS Nagpur is postponed till further notice due to corona pandemic restrictions." 

All such candidates who have applied for the Associate Professor Posts (erstwhile Lecturer) on direct recruitment basis in AIIMS Nagpur, can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for AIIMS Nagpur CBT Exam 2021 for Associate Professor Posts Postponement Notice 

How to Download: AIIMS Nagpur CBT Exam 2021 for Associate Professor Posts Postponement Notice

  • Visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur official website- aiimsnagpur
  • Go to the Whats New Section on home page.
  • Click on the link "Notice regarding postponement of CBT for Associate Professor of Nursing (erst while Lecturer)." given on the homepage
  • A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the postponement notice.
  • Download and You are advised to download and save the the same for your future reference.
