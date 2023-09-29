AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Faculty Posts, Salary Rs. 2,20,000

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2023 : All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur (AIIMS Nagpur) has notified various Faculty posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

Get all the details of AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur (AIIMS Nagpur) has invited online applications for various Faculty posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023, institute is set to recruit for different faculty posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 12, 2023.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link available on the official website on or before October 12, 2023.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor-10

Additional Professor-12

Associate Professor-6

Assistant Professor-4

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Professor: 1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Professor-Rs. 2,20,000/- p.m

Additional Professor-Rs. 2,00,000/- p.m.



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

The aspiring applicants should submit their application through Google form link

https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9 12/10/2023