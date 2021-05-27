AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant and other Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant and Research Associate under the Department of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, AIIMS, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before on or before 2nd June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.E./M. Tech/PhD or equivalent degree (Electronics and Telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science or Basic Sciences)/B.Sc. or equivalent degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Admin/ENT, Head and Neck Surgery/AIIMS.RPR/Contract/2021/

Dated: 24-05-2021

Important Date for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 2nd June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Associate-III: 01

Technical Assistant: 01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Associate-III: PhD or equivalent degree (Electronics and Telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering,

Computer Science or Basic Sciences); worked as Principle Investigator in DST/CSIR/UGC/AICTE at least 02 (Two) sponsored project (OR)

M.E./M. Tech or equivalent degree (Electronics and telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science or other relevant branches) with 10 year working experience on DST/CSIR/UGC/AICTEsponsored project

Technical Assistant: B.Sc. or equivalent degree (Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, Biomedical Engineering, or other relevant branches ) with 2 year experience in medical device development(OR)

Diploma or equivalent degree (Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, Biomedical Engineering, or other relevant branches ) with 2 year experience in medical device development.



Consolidated Monthly Compensation for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Associate-III: INR 54,000/- per month + 16% HRA (1st and 2 nd year)

Technical Assistant: INR 20,000/- per month + 16% HRA (1st and 2nd year)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

In a bid to apply, interested candidate should make a folder titled- ‘Name of the candidate’ which should contain the soft copy of the duly filled application form along with the scanned original copies of relevant documents. The folder should be emailed in a zip folder-to- mishra.jitenkumar@gmail.com; ambesh.singh26@gmail.com and cc to recruitmentcell@aiimsraipur.edu.in on or before 2nd June 2021 by 05:00PM.