AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Nursing Superintendent Posts @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident Posts: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Nursing Superintendent in the employment newspaper dated 15 August to 21 August 2020. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through official website within 30 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper i.e. 14 September 2020.

Advt. No. : 2019/170

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: within 30 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper i.e. 14 September 2020.

AIIMS Rishikesh Vacancy Details

Assistant Nursing Superintendent - 16 Posts.

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Rishikesh Assistant Nursing Superintendent Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.sc. Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing council recognized Institute/ university OR B.Sc, (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc, Nursing (Post8asic)(2year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute / University

Experience:

Six years' experience after B.Sc Nursing / B.Sc (Post-Certificate) / B.Sc Nursing (Post-Basic) or equivalent from a Recognized University / Institute in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital / Healthcare Institute as Staff Nurse, out of which at least 3 years as a ward in-charge or Supervisor capacity.

Age:

21 to 35 years.

Assistant Nursing Superintendent Pay Scale:

Rs.15600-39100 + 5400(Grade Pay) .

How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Assistant Nursing Superintendent Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Rishiksesh Assistant Nursing Superintendent Recruitment 2020 through official website.

AIIMS Rishikesh Assistant Nursing Superintendent Notification PDF