Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 3500 Posts - Apply Online at nats.education.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Sep 23, 2025, 17:19 IST

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has invited online application drives for 3500 Graduate Apprentices posts across the country. Candidates are required to register on Apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for apprenticeship training in the Bank. Check all details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has launched a recruitment drive for  3500 Apprentice posts across the country. These positions are to be recruited under the "Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26" across its various branches. Interested and eligible candidates are required to register on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for Apprenticeship Training in the Bank. The last date for submission of online application is October 12, 2025. 

Canara Bank Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF

Canara Bank has released the detailed official notification for the recruitment of 3500 Apprentices on its official website.You can get all the crucial details about the Apprentice recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, selection process, application procedure, and salary scale. Candidates can download the official notification pdf from the provided direct link below.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Organisation

Canara Bank 

Advt. No. 

ITR/HRD/AT/10/2025

Post Name

Apprentices

Total Vacancies

 3500 

Last Date

October 12, 2025

Mode of Recruitment

Apprentice

Official Website

https://canarabank.com/


Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

  • Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on the date of reckoning for eligibility i.e Candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.09.1997 and not later than 01.09.2005 (both days inclusive).
  • Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

How to Apply Online for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form by entering your personal information and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the Canara Bank Apprentice form 2025 for future reference.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News