Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 3500 Posts - Apply Online at nats.education.gov.in

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has launched a recruitment drive for 3500 Apprentice posts across the country. These positions are to be recruited under the "Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26" across its various branches. Interested and eligible candidates are required to register on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for Apprenticeship Training in the Bank. The last date for submission of online application is October 12, 2025.

Canara Bank Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF

Canara Bank has released the detailed official notification for the recruitment of 3500 Apprentices on its official website.You can get all the crucial details about the Apprentice recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, selection process, application procedure, and salary scale. Candidates can download the official notification pdf from the provided direct link below.