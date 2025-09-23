Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 3500 Posts - Apply Online at nats.education.gov.in

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has launched a recruitment drive for 3500 Apprentice posts across the country. These positions are to be recruited under the "Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26" across its various branches. Interested and eligible candidates are required to register on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.education.gov.in before applying for Apprenticeship Training in the Bank. The last date for submission of online application is October 12, 2025.
Canara Bank Apprentice Notification 2025 PDF
Canara Bank has released the detailed official notification for the recruitment of 3500 Apprentices on its official website.You can get all the crucial details about the Apprentice recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, selection process, application procedure, and salary scale. Candidates can download the official notification pdf from the provided direct link below.
|Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Organisation
|
Canara Bank
|
Advt. No.
|
ITR/HRD/AT/10/2025
|
Post Name
|
Apprentices
|
Total Vacancies
|
3500
|
Last Date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Mode of Recruitment
|
Apprentice
|
Official Website
|
https://canarabank.com/
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility
- Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on the date of reckoning for eligibility i.e Candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.09.1997 and not later than 01.09.2005 (both days inclusive).
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
How to Apply Online for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com.
Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the apply online link.
Step 3: Fill out the registration form by entering your personal information and educational qualifications.
Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 5: Pay the application fee.
Step 6: Download the Canara Bank Apprentice form 2025 for future reference.
