AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Recruitment 2020: All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Tutor under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (1 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Advt. No. AIIMS/KALYANI/SR-TUTOR/RECT/01/159 Date: 25.06.2020

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days (1 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 6 Posts

Tutor - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident - Candidates holding Post Graduation Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) or Equivalent in respective discipline from recognized University.

Tutor - Candidates holding MBBS or M.Sc in Human Anatomy/Medical Physiology/Medical Bio-Chemistry/Biochemistry/Medical Pharmacology/Pharmacology from recognized University/Institute.

Age Limit for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts

Senior Resident - not exceeding 40 years

Tutor - not exceeding 30 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Pay Scale for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts

Senior Resident - Rs.15,600-39,100+GP 6,600 (6th CPC) Level 11 of the Pay Matrix of the Seventh Pay Commission +NPA for Medical Graduates.

Tutor - Rs.15,600-39,100+GP 5,400 (6th CPC) Level 10 of the Pay Matrix of the Seventh Pay Commission + NPA for Medical Graduates.

How to apply for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to The Deputy Director (Administration), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, Camp Office, 1st Floor, Administrative Building, College of Medicine & JNM Hospital, Kalyani, District - Nadia, West Bengal – 741235 within 30 days (1 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Application Fee for Senior Resident and Tutor Posts