Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022 for PRT, NTT, PGT, TGT, MTS and Other Posts

Air Force School AFS UP is hiring PRT, NTT, PGT, TGT, MTS and Other Posts. Candidates can check important dates, the selection process and how to apply here.

Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022: Air Force School, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP has issued a recrutiment notice for various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts such as Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Health Wellness Teacher, Special Educator, Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Librarian, NTT, Lab Attendant (Physics), Lab Attendant (Biology), Helper (Sweeper) and MTS (Watchman).

Candidates who would apply for AFS Recruitment 2022 will be called for an interview which will be held in the month of May 2022.

Air Force School Notification Download

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022

Interview Date - May 2022

Air Force School Vacancy Details

PGT (Commerce)

PGT (Political Science)

PGT (Geography)

PGT (Psychology)

TGT (Maths)

TGT (Drawing)

Health Wellness Teacher

Special Educator

PRT

PRT (Computer)

Junior Librarian

NTT

Lab Attendant (Physics)

Lab Attendant (Biology)

Helper (Sweeper)

MTS (Watchman)

Selection Process for Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated telephonically / through E-mail about the date of the selection test and interview (tentatively in the month of May 22).

Air Force School Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

As per CBSE norms and Air Force Schools Education Code -2020.

Competence in IT/ICT and fluency in English expected.

How to Apply for Air Force School Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can forward resume / typed or handwritten applications (specifically mention the post applied) by post or can be dropped in a sealed box kept at the reception of school with contact detail / mobile number/ e-mail, self-attested copies of documents/certificates along with one passport size photograph to Executive Director, Air Force School Hindan latest by 30 April 2022. Application without relevant documents/certificates will be invalid. Applications can also be sent to school Mail ID afshindanprincipal@yahoo.com