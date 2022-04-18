Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022 for PRT, NTT, PGT, TGT, MTS and Other Posts

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Air Force School AFS UP is hiring PRT, NTT, PGT, TGT, MTS and Other Posts. Candidates can check important dates, the selection process and how to apply here.

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 17:16 IST
Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022: Air Force School, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP has issued a recrutiment notice for various Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts such as Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained  Graduate Teacher (TGT), Health Wellness Teacher, Special Educator, Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Librarian, NTT, Lab Attendant (Physics), Lab Attendant (Biology), Helper (Sweeper) and MTS (Watchman).

Candidates who would apply for AFS Recruitment 2022 will be called for an interview which will be held in the month of May 2022.

Air Force School Notification Download

Important Date

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022
  • Interview Date - May 2022

Air Force School Vacancy Details

  • PGT (Commerce)
  • PGT (Political Science)
  • PGT (Geography)
  • PGT (Psychology)
  • TGT (Maths)
  • TGT (Drawing)
  • Health Wellness Teacher
  • Special Educator
  • PRT
  • PRT (Computer)
  • Junior Librarian
  • NTT
  • Lab Attendant (Physics)
  • Lab Attendant (Biology)
  • Helper (Sweeper)
  • MTS (Watchman)

Selection Process for Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated telephonically / through E-mail about the date of the selection test and interview (tentatively in the month of May 22).

Air Force School  Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • As per CBSE norms and Air Force Schools Education  Code -2020.
  • Competence in IT/ICT and fluency in English expected.

How to Apply for Air Force School Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can forward resume / typed or handwritten applications (specifically mention the post applied) by post or can be dropped in a sealed box kept at the reception of school with contact detail / mobile number/ e-mail, self-attested copies of documents/certificates along with one passport size photograph to Executive Director, Air Force School Hindan latest by 30 April 2022. Application without relevant documents/certificates will be invalid. Applications can also be sent to school Mail ID afshindanprincipal@yahoo.com

 

