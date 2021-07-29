Air India Recruitment 2021 for BPO TL, AM and Other Posts Across India, Download Notification @airindia.in

Air India Express Limited (AIEL) is hiring various posts across India. Candidates can go through this article to know eligibility criteria, educational qualification details, age limit, experience, and all essential details about this recruitment.

Air India Recruitment 2021: Air India Express Limited (AIEL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of BPO Team Leader, Manager- Trade Sales, Officer/ AM, Assistant Manager/ Deputy Manager/ Manager, Station Manager, AGM, Head – IT, Sr. Supervisor & Ground Instructor at various locations of India, on its official website - airindia.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Air India Recruitment 2021 through offline mode latest by 17 August 2021.

Candidates can go through this article to know eligibility criteria, educational qualification details, age limit, experience, and all essential details about this recruitment.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 17 August 2021

Air India Vacancy Details

BPO Team Leader - 1 Post Chennai (transferrable to any place in India) Manager - Trade Sales - 1 Post (Hyderabad) Officer / AM Sales – Sales Support & Market Analyst - 1 Post (Delhi) Officer / AM - Customer Grievance - 1 Post (Delhi) ASST MANAGER/ DEPUTY MANAGER/ MANAGER - BASE STATIONS - 5 Posts (Delhi/ Chennai/ Hyderabad/ Kolkata/ Bengaluru/ Mumbai) STATION MANAGER (Rest of India) - 14 (1 per station) AGM - IOCC - 1 Post (Delhi) Head IT - 1 Post (Delhi) AGM Medical Service - 1 Post (Delhi) Sr. Supervisor - Medical - 1 Post (Delhi) Ground Instructor (Technical/ Performance) - 3 Posts(Delhi)

Eligibility Criteria for Air India BPO TL, AM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

BPO Team Leader - Graduate from recognized University in India. Minimum 2 years experience in working in a Call Center / BPO of Travel, Aviation with minimum 1 year as Team Leader Manager - Trade Sales - Post Graduate/ Graduate from recognized University in India. Experience For Graduates : Minimum 4 years of experience in handling passenger Sales and Marketing function of a Commercial Airlines or a GSA or For Post Graduates : Minimum 2 years of experience in handling passenger Sales & Marketing function of a Commercial Airlines or GSA (Experience should be post qualification) Officer / AM Sales – Graduate from recognized university in India. Minimum 3 years of experience. Asst Manager/ Deputy Manager/ Manager - BASE STATIONS - Full time Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University in India. Minimum 07 years of working experience as Duty Manager in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent Station Manager (Rest of India) - Full time Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University in India. Should have 06 years of working experience as Supervisor in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent or Minimum 04 years of working experience as Duty Manager in Airport Passenger handling in any Commercial Airline or a Ground Handling Agent AGM - Graduation and Minimum 10 years working experience Head IT - Full Time BE/ B Tech in IT/ Computer Science or Full-time MCA from any recognized University or any autonomous technical universities in India. Minimum 15 years of work experience Sr. Supervisor - Medical - Graduate from Recognized University Experience Minimum 1 year of experience in Medical department of an airline with proficiency in using computer Ground Instructor (Technical/ Performance) - ATR 72-600 approved Ground Instructor (Technical / Performance) OR First Class Degree in Engineering (Mech/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Comm./ Aeronautical) if not experienced. Minimum 2 years experience in Maintenance/ Ops/ Flight Safety/ Training Department of any Commercial Airlines

Age Limit:

BPO Team Leader, Head & Ground Instructor: 55 years. Officer/ AM: 50 years. AGM: 55 years/ 59 years. Supervisor: 35 years. Other Posts: 40 years.

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with CV and one set of photocopies of supporting testimonials for date of birth, caste, qualification, experience, salary etcby Post / Speed post to Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, I.G.I Airport, New Delhi – 110037 on or before 17 August 2021.

Application Fee:

A Demand Draft for an amount of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only)payable to Alliance Air Aviation Limited, payable at New Delhi for all posts (Not Applicable for SC / ST) except for Sr. Supervisor – Medical who are required to pay Demand Draft amount of Rs 1000/- ( Rupees One Thousand only ) (Not Applicable for SC/ ST Candidates).

Air India Notification Download