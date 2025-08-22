AKNU Result 2025: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, PGDCAGC, BA, BSc, and BCom, and other exams. Adikavi Nannaya University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- aknu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their AKNU results 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the AKNU Results, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Adikavi Nannaya University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Adikavi Nannaya University results on the official website of the University- aknu.edu.in. Adikavi Nannaya University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check AKNU Results 2025 Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AKNU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - aknu.edu.in Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment. Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there. Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it. Step 5: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Click on Search Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Download AKNU Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Date Result Links UG all courses (2023 AB) 4th Semester Regular end Examination Results August 22, 2025 Click here UG Courses I Semester Revaluation results - Dec 2024 August 13, 2025 Click here PG Courses I Semester Revaluation results - Feb 2025 August 13, 2025 Click here UG Courses Instant Examinations Results - July 2025 August 07, 2025 Click here UG Courses IV Semester Backlog (2019 to 2022 AB) Revaluation results - March 2025 August 07, 2025 Click here