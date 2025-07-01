AKTU Admit Card 2025 OUT at aktu.ac.in; Download One View Odd Semester Phase II Hall Ticket PDF

AKTU January 2025 Exam Admit Card: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently released the Phase II Odd semester admit cards for various courses like BArc, BFAD, BFA, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, B Voc, B Tech, BPharm and other exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 20, 2025, to February 27, 2025. where odd semester theory exam will be conducted from Feruary 28 to March 22, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU January 2025 Exam Admit Cards students need to enter their roll number.

AKTU Even Semester Phase II Exam Dates 2025 [Latest Exam Date]

AKTU One View Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) released the admit cards for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 Click here AKTU Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2024 Check here

Steps to Download AKTU January 2025 Exam Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university—aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘ERP' section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Click on admit card link and enter the roll number.