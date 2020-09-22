All India Radio Recruitment 2020 for Correspondent Posts, Download Notification @prasarbharati.gov.in

All India Radio Recruitment 2020: All India Radio (AIR), Prasar Bharti, Ranchi has released a notification for recruitment of Part-Time Correspondent for Saraikela-Kharshawan, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Gumla district as per Revised Scheme for engagement of FTCs (available at NSD website: www.newsonair.nic.in).. Interested candidates can apply to the posts within 20 days (07 October 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application:within 20 days (07 October) from the date of publication of the advertisement

All India Radio Vacancy Details

Part-Time Correspondent

Salary:

Monthly remuneration will be calculated as per NSD's circular No. 184)/RNU-18, dated- 18.10.2019, subject to satisfactory rendering of service to be certified by RNU Head. All India Radio with maximum limit of Rs.8000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for All India Radio Correspondent Posts

Educational Qualification:

PG Diploma/ Degree in Journalism/ Mass Media or Graduate with minimum 2 years journalistic experience.

Should reside at the respective district Headquarters or within a radius of 10 kms. from the District Headquarters/ Municipal limit in the concerned district.

Age Limit:

24 to 45 years

All India Radio Correspondent Recruitment Notification 2020

Official Website

Selection Criteria for All India Radio Correspondent Posts

The selection of candidates for the post will be done on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for All India Radio Correspondent Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates are required to submit their filled-in applications to “Head of Station, All India Radio, Ratu Road, Ranchi-834001 within 20 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.