Allahabad HC RO Final Result 2023 OUT Download PDF, Check Official Notification Here

Allahabad High Court has announced the final results for RO Hindi/Urdu recruitment examination conducted in 2021. Candidates can download the result from the official website of Allahabad HC i.e www.allahabadhighcourt.in For more details such as official notification, procedure to download the final result and direct link to download the result candidates can refer to the article below.

The Allahabad HC RO Hindi/Urdu recruitment examination was conducted in 2021 for a total of 30 posts of Review Officer Hindi and Urdu. The results of the same have now been declared by the Allahabad High Court.

As many as 28 vacancies were announced by the Allahabad HC for the post of Review Officer Hindi and 2 posts were to be filled for the post of Review Officer Urdu.

The Allahabad High Court RO Examination Stage 1 i.e., CBT was conducted on 6th and 7th January 2022 and the results were declared on 17th August 2022. Whereas the Stage 2 test was conducted on 30th September 2022.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the final result released by Allahabad HC. Candidates can refer to the official notification released by the High Court for detailed information through the direct link provided below.

Allahabad HC RO Final Result Notification

How to Download the Allahabad HC RO Final Result?

Go to the official website of Allahabad High Court i.e., www.allahabadhighcourt.in Go to the home page and click on Web Diary Events from the top right corner. Under web diary event click on the link that shows “Recruitment” Once we click on recruitment a list of all the upcoming events such as examinations, results or appointment is displayed. Click on the link that shows “Declaration of Final Results of the Review Officer (Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021 and Final Result of Review Officer (Urdu) Recruitment Examination-2021” Official notification for Allahabad HC RO Results will appear. Under the official notification, there will be 2 links namely “Click here to view the Final Results of the Review Officer (Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021” and “ Click here to view the Final Results of the Review Officer (Urdu) Recruitment Examination-2021.” Click on the link of whichever result you want to download, the list will be displayed on your screen. Save the list and keep the hard copy for future reference. Here is the direct link of Allahabad HC RO Final Result 2023

The candidates must download the list and further be prepared for the medical tests, verification of documents and other criteria described by the Allahabad High Court.