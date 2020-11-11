Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter 2020 Released for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download Here

Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the Interview Call Letter for the Law Clerk Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Interview round for the Law Clerk posts can download Interview Call Letter from the official website of Allahabad High Court- allahabadhighcourt.in.

As per the short notification released by Allahabad High Court, the Interview for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts will be conducted on 28 November 2020. It further says that Admit Card to the candidates for interview is being dispatched by post, mentioning therein deficiencies which are to be removed. The candidates are directed to read the instructions carefully mentioned on Admit card/notice which are to be complied by the candidates.

Candidates can download their Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter 2020 from the link given on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to click on their Roll Number mentioned in the eligibility list given on the official website. You can download the Admit card from the link given below.

Direct Link for Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter 2020 for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts





How to Download: Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter 2020 for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts