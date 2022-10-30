Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022 for 3932 Group D, Steno, Driver, Junior Assistant.Paid Apprentices Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized is hiring 3932 Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Paid apprentices, Drivers and Category 'D' Cadre posts. Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary and Other Details Here.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized has published a notification for the recruitment of Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Paid apprentices, Drivers and Category 'D' Cadre posts such as Tube well Operator- cumElectrician, Process Server, Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash, Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman, and Sweeper-cum Farrash

The online registration for the recruitment has been started on the official websites i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in & www.allahabadhighcourt.in.. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 13 November 2022. They may apply for more than one post but they will have to apply and pay the examination fee separately for each post as provided in the detailed advertisement.

The candidates can apply online by clicking on the links given below:

AHC Vacancy 2022

Name of the Post Group Number of Vacancies Stenographer Grade-III 01/Sub. Court/ Stenographer/

2022 Category 'C' 1186 (881-Hindi stenographer) and (305-English Stenographer Junior Assistant (Various Comparable Posts) 01/Sub. Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2022 819 Paid Apprentices 01/Sub. Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2022 202 Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV) 01/Sub. Court/ Drivers (Driver

Category 'C'/Grade-IV)/ 2022 26 Tube well Operator- cum Electrician 01/Sub. Court/Group 'D'/2022 1699 Process Server Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash Chowkidar/Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman Sweeper-cumFarrash

AHC Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-III - Graduation with a Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with a CCC Certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and a speed of 25/30 words per minute for Hindi & English Typewriting on a Computer.

Junior Assistant - Intermediate with special knowledge of Urdu and Hindi along with a CCC certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25 w.p.m for Hindi and 30 w.p.m. for English Typewriting on Computer.

Paid apprentices - Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and speed of 25/30 words per minute for Hindi & English Typewriting on Computer.

Drivers High School along with a Driving License to drive a four-wheeler for a period not less than 3 years

Tube well Operator- cum-Electrician - 1-year year certificate from Industrial Training Institute or from an institute equivalent thereto.

Process Server - High School Passed

Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash - Junior High School

Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - Junior High School

Sweeper-cumFarrash - 6th class passed

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

AHC Salary 2022

Stenographer Grade-III - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2800/-

Junior Assistant -Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2000/-

Paid apprentices - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade PayRs.1900/- (Fixed)

Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV) - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1900/-

Tube well Operator- cumElectrician - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-

Process Server - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-

Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-

Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-

Sweeper-cumFarrash - Rs. 6000/- (Fixed)

AHC Selection Process 2022

The selection will be done in two stages:

Stage-I: OMR-based offline Test

Stage-II: Driver Test for Driving Test, Computer Typing Test + Stenography Test for Steno Posts, (indi and English Type Test on Computer for Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices Posts, OMR based offline test for Group D Posts

How to Apply for AHC Recruitment 2022 ?

Step-1: Register for Online Registration using your own Email ID and Mobile No. and note down system generated Registration Number.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Registration Number.

Step-3: Upload legible scanned images of a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb–200Kb); candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb-30kb); and Left-hand thumb impression

Step-4: Pay the prescribed fee online through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card

Application Fee: