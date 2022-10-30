Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022 for 3932 Group D, Steno, Driver, Junior Assistant.Paid Apprentices Posts

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized has published a notification for the recruitment of Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Paid apprentices, Drivers and Category 'D' Cadre posts such as Tube well Operator- cumElectrician, Process Server, Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash, Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman, and Sweeper-cum Farrash
The online registration for the recruitment has been started on the official websites i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in & www.allahabadhighcourt.in.. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 13 November 2022. They may apply for more than one post but they will have to apply and pay the examination fee separately for each post as provided in the detailed advertisement.
The candidates can apply online by clicking on the links given below:
AHC Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts
AHC Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV)
AHC Vacancy 2022
|Name of the Post
|Group
|Number of Vacancies
|Stenographer Grade-III
|01/Sub. Court/ Stenographer/
2022 Category 'C'
|1186 (881-Hindi stenographer) and (305-English Stenographer
|Junior Assistant (Various Comparable Posts)
|01/Sub. Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2022
|819
|Paid Apprentices
|01/Sub. Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre/2022
|202
|Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV)
|01/Sub. Court/ Drivers (Driver
Category 'C'/Grade-IV)/ 2022
|26
|Tube well Operator- cum Electrician
|01/Sub. Court/Group 'D'/2022
|1699
|Process Server
|Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash
|Chowkidar/Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman
|Sweeper-cumFarrash
AHC Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Stenographer Grade-III - Graduation with a Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with a CCC Certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and a speed of 25/30 words per minute for Hindi & English Typewriting on a Computer.
- Junior Assistant - Intermediate with special knowledge of Urdu and Hindi along with a CCC certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25 w.p.m for Hindi and 30 w.p.m. for English Typewriting on Computer.
- Paid apprentices - Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and speed of 25/30 words per minute for Hindi & English Typewriting on Computer.
- Drivers High School along with a Driving License to drive a four-wheeler for a period not less than 3 years
- Tube well Operator- cum-Electrician - 1-year year certificate from Industrial Training Institute or from an institute equivalent thereto.
- Process Server - High School Passed
- Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash - Junior High School
- Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - Junior High School
- Sweeper-cumFarrash - 6th class passed
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
AHC Salary 2022
- Stenographer Grade-III - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2800/-
- Junior Assistant -Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.2000/-
- Paid apprentices - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade PayRs.1900/- (Fixed)
- Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV) - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1900/-
- Tube well Operator- cumElectrician - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-
- Process Server - Rs. 5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-
- Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-
- Chowkidar/ Waterman/Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman - Rs.5200-20200/- Grade Pay- Rs.1800/-
- Sweeper-cumFarrash - Rs. 6000/- (Fixed)
AHC Selection Process 2022
The selection will be done in two stages:
Stage-I: OMR-based offline Test
Stage-II: Driver Test for Driving Test, Computer Typing Test + Stenography Test for Steno Posts, (indi and English Type Test on Computer for Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices Posts, OMR based offline test for Group D Posts
How to Apply for AHC Recruitment 2022 ?
Step-1: Register for Online Registration using your own Email ID and Mobile No. and note down system generated Registration Number.
Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Registration Number.
Step-3: Upload legible scanned images of a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb–200Kb); candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb-30kb); and Left-hand thumb impression
Step-4: Pay the prescribed fee online through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card
Application Fee:
|Post
|General (UR)/ EWS/ OBC
|SC & ST of U.P
|Stenographer Grade-III
|Rs. 1000/-
|Rs 800/-
|Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices
|Rs. 850/-
|Rs. 650/-
|Driver Grade-IV
|Rs 800/-
|Rs 600/-
|Category ‘D’ Posts
|Rs 800/-
|Rs 600/-