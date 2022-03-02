Allahabad High Court Result 2021-22 (Out) for ARO, RO & CA @recruitment.nta.nic.in, Download AHC Marks, Final Answer Key Here

Allahabad High Court Result 2022 Link for RO, ARO and Computer Operator has been released at official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores through the link given below.

Allahabad High Court Result 2022: Allahabad High Court, National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the result link along with the final answer key of the exam held in the month of December 2021 and in January 2022 for the post of Review Officer (RO) or Samiksha Adhikar, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) or Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari and Computer Assistant (CA). Those who are waiting for the results can now download AHC ARO Result, AHC RO Result, and AHC Computer Operator Result from the website of NTA (recruitment.nta.nic.in). Allahabad Admit Card Link for all posts is given below:

As per the official website, 'No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. The Result of Additional Private Secretary (English), Additional Private Secretary (Hindi), Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu) would be declared after the completion of Stage-II of these Examinations'.

How to Download Allahabad High Court Result 2021 ?

Step1: Visit the official website of NTA - recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage - 'Recruitment Examinations-2021 of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad'

Step3: It will redirect to a new page , now click on the link 'Display of Score Card of RO, ARO & CA Recruitment Examinations - 2021'

Step3: Select Post and enter your details such as Application Number and DOB

Step4: Provide Security Pin and Click on 'Submit' Button

Step5: Download Allahabad High Court Marks

Furthur details regarding the selection shall be informed to the shortlisted candidates.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode (Part-I: Objective Type Test/MCQ and Part-II: Computer Knowledge Test in English) was held in multiple shifts on 10, 11, 12 December 2021 and on 05 Jan 2022 for RO Posts, on 14, 15, 16 ,18, 19 and 20 Dec 2021 for ARO posts and on 21 Dec 2022 for CA Posts. Around 45770 candidates appeared for AHC RO Exam 2021 while 108128 appeared for ARO Exam 2021.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had published the notification for filling up 411 vacancies of RO, ARO and Computer Assistant in Allahabad High Court (AHC) in the month of August 2021.