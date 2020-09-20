ALLEN family in Forbes India

- Included in four big influential business family of the country

- Single Chosen family from Rajasthan

- First institute to join Forbes from Kota

ALLEN Career Institute, known for preparation of medical and engineering entrance examinations, has achieved another benchmark with its solidarity and innovation. The ALLEN Career Institute has been named among the four most influential business families in the country by Forbes India Magazine. The article has been released in Forbes Magazine's September edition, covering four large business houses in the country from Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Kolkata, and Kota. Kota including the Maheshwari family, which owns the ALLEN Career Institute. This is the only family from Rajasthan in this edition of Forbes and for the first time, any family from Kota has been included in this list. The article talks about Allen Career Institute's Directors Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, Brajesh Maheshwari, and their Next Generation Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav Maheshwari, and Aaradhya Maheshwari.

ALLEN director Govind Maheshwari said that it is a matter of pride not only for the ALLEN family but for the entire Kota to be included in the Forbes magazine list. This has been possible only with the support and trust of millions of students and their parents associated with ALLEN. When the foundation of the institute was laid in 1988, a resolution was taken from sacrament to success, to which the ALLEN family is still engaged in every moment and with full dedication. There were many ups and downs, obstacles but with each other support every challenge we moved forward and set new dimensions.

Business houses across the country were studied for this list by Forbes India. Then, based on globalization, digitization, and next-generation, the four giants were selected, in which ALLEN is included. More than 2 lakh Classroom Students were registered at the ALLEN Career Institute in session 2019-20. Session 2020 began and was hampered by Covid-19, ALLEN Career Institute, known for Classroom Coaching adopted the idea of Next Generation not only through digitization but also keeping intact the benefits of studying at ALLEN Classroom at home. Even started online classes for Overseas students in 5 countries.

A new chapter is written with the combination of the new generation's energy and three decades of experience. More than 1 lakh 10 thousand students are currently taking online classes at the ALLEN Career Institute during the lockdown, while hundreds of overseas students in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar joined Allen and are preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Allen Institute. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.