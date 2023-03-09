AMD Security Guard Result 2023 Declared: Download PET Selection List Here

AMD Security Guard Result 2023 has been released by the Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research Get Direct Link to Download Download PET Selection List Here.

AMD Security Guard Result 2023: Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, has released the result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) held for the post of Security Guard, against Advertisement Number AMD-03/2021. AMD PET Result Link is available on its website (/i-register.co.in).

Candidates who appeared in the AMD Security Guard EXAM can download AMD PET Result from the website or through the link given below:

AMD Security Guard Result Download - Click Here

AMD Security Guard Written Test

Candidates whose names and registration numbers are available in the list are eligible to appear for the written exam. AMD Written Exam is scheduled to be held 24 March 2023.

Candidates qualified in PET for the post of Security Guard

can book their slot for the written test from 11 to 16 Match 2023 and download AMD Security Guard Admit Card from 17 March 2023.3.9

The written exam will be of 75 marks and there will be questions on Comprehension - 25 marks (English only), General Awareness (Objective type) - 25 marks (Hindi & English) and Analytical or Basic Mathematics (Objective Type) of 25 marks There will be no negative marking in the written exam.

How to Download AMD Security Guard PET Result 2023 ?

Visit the website of the AMD - amd.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section Click on ‘List of candidates qualified in Physical Endurance Test and shortlisted for written test. Written Exam is scheduled on 24-03-2023’ given against ‘security guard’ under ‘For details of candidates please click on the following link.’ Download AMD Security Guard Result PDF Check details of qualified candidates

Candidates will be shortlisted for the post of Security Guard on the basis of merit in the Computer Based Test are required to appear in the Certificate Verification tentatively during the first week of April, 2023, the exact dates for which will be notified later. Will be done Hence, they may be ready to submit all original certificates including caste, hill area certificate etc. subject to applicability.