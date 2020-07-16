Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020: 580 Vacancies for Nursing and Para Medical Staff Posts, Apply @ananthapuramu.ap.gov.in

Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020: Ananthapuramu District is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Electricians, Operation Theatre Assistant, Gardener, DEO, Senior Assistant, Store Keeper cum Clerk, Junior Assistant, Telephone Operator, X-Ray Attendant, Attenders, Mortuary Mechanic, MNO, FNO, Barber, O.T. Technician & Others in different departments.
Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. Candidates can check the online application schedule below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for notification no.02/2020 dt.15 July 2020: 17 July 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for notification no. 02/2020 dt.15 July 2020: 31 July 2020
- Online Application Date for (NOTIFICATION NO:: 01/2020, Dt:28.06.2020): 29 June to 27 July 2020
- Online Application Date for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Tech - 22 July 2020
- Online Application Date for Nursing & Paramedical Staff under Administrative Control of Principal: 16 July to 31 July 2020
Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Nursing & Paramedical Staff under Administrative Control of Principal
- Staff Nurse - 108 Posts
- Senior Assistant - 2 Posts
- Store Keeper cum Clerk- 5 Posts
- Junior Assistant - 4 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 5 Posts
- Telephone Operator - 3 Posts
- Receptionist - 3 Posts
- OT Technician- 6 Posts
- Lab Technician Gr-II - 5 Posts
- Lab Attendant- 3 Posts
- Radiographers - 3 Posts
- Medico Social Worker Gr-II - 2 Posts
- Pharmacist Gr-II - 3 Posts
- Medical Records Officer - 1 Post
- Medical Record Technician - 2 Posts
- Attenders (O.S) - 4 Posts
- MNOs -10 Posts
- FNOs- 10 Posts
- Stretcher Bearer - 4 Posts
Vacancies under Administrative Control of DM & HO (Notification 02/2020)
- Staff Nurse - 95 Posts
- Pharmacist - Grade 2 - 29 Posts
- Lab Technician - 23 Posts
Vacancies under the administrative control of District Coordinator of Hospital Services(APVVP), Ananthapuramu
- Staff Nurse - 92 Posts
- Pharmacist - 4 Posts
Paramedical Vacancies under Administrative Control of Superintendent, Ananthapuramu
- Electrician - 1 Post
- Electrician - 3 Posts
- Operation Theatre Assistant - 6 Posts
- X- Ray Assistant - 3 Posts
- Attenders - 5 Posts
- Mortury Mechanic - 1 Post
- MNO - 29 Posts
- FNO - 22 Posts
- Barber - 3 Posts
- Gardener - 2 Posts
- Stretcher Bearer - 6 Posts
- Mortuary Attender - 2 Posts
- Lift Attendees - 2 Posts
Vacancies under Administrative Control of District Coordinator of Hospital Services (APVVP)
- Theatre Assistant - 9 Posts
- Nursing Orderly - 41 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 19 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Nursing and Paramedical Staff Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Theatre Assistant - Candidate must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and a Diploma in Medical Sterilization Management and Operation Theatre Technician (DMST) Course. Candidate must be registered in AP Paramedical Board.
- Nursing Orderly - Candidate must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and a First Aid Certificate.
- Data Entry Operator - Candidate must have passed Graduation (Degree) in any discipline and having minimum 6 months training course in Computer Application recognized by Government.
- Staff Nurse- Candidate must have qualified GNM diploma or B.Sc Nursing Degree and registered with
- General Nursing Midwifery Council.
- Senior Assistant, Clerk, Junior Assistant - Any Degree from Recognized University with M.S office.
- Pharmacy - Any Degree from Recognized University with M.S office.
Selection Procedure for Nursing and Paramedical Staff Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list.
How to apply for Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications to the concerned authority on or before the last date. Check the details of the address below. Candidates are advised to refer to the official links of PDFs for more details related to eligibility, selection criteria and others.
- Nursing & Paramedical Staff under Administrative Control of Principal: O/o Principal, Govt.
- Medical College, Ananthapuramu from 16.07.2020 to 31.07.2020.
- Paramedical Posts On Outsourcing basis: Addl.DME/Superintendent(FAC), Govt General Hospital, Ananthapuramu: 14 July to 25 July
- Vacancies under the administrative control of District Coordinator of Hospital Services(APVVP), Ananthapuramu: O/o District Coordinator of Hospital Services(APVVP), Government General Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu from 29.06.2020 to 27.07.2020
- Notification No. 02/2020: O/o District Medical and Health Officer, Ananthapuramu from 29.06.2020 to 22.07.2020
- Administrative Control of DM&HO, Ananthapuramu: O/o District Medical & Health Officer, Ananthapuramu on or before 22.07. 2020 by 5.00 PM.