Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020: 580 Vacancies for Nursing and Para Medical Staff Posts, Apply @ananthapuramu.ap.gov.in

Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020: Ananthapuramu District is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Electricians, Operation Theatre Assistant, Gardener, DEO, Senior Assistant, Store Keeper cum Clerk, Junior Assistant, Telephone Operator, X-Ray Attendant, Attenders, Mortuary Mechanic, MNO, FNO, Barber, O.T. Technician & Others in different departments.

Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. Candidates can check the online application schedule below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for notification no.02/2020 dt.15 July 2020: 17 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application for notification no. 02/2020 dt.15 July 2020: 31 July 2020

Online Application Date for (NOTIFICATION NO:: 01/2020, Dt:28.06.2020): 29 June to 27 July 2020

Online Application Date for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Tech - 22 July 2020

Online Application Date for Nursing & Paramedical Staff under Administrative Control of Principal: 16 July to 31 July 2020

Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Nursing & Paramedical Staff under Administrative Control of Principal

Staff Nurse - 108 Posts

Senior Assistant - 2 Posts

Store Keeper cum Clerk- 5 Posts

Junior Assistant - 4 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 5 Posts

Telephone Operator - 3 Posts

Receptionist - 3 Posts

OT Technician- 6 Posts

Lab Technician Gr-II - 5 Posts

Lab Attendant- 3 Posts

Radiographers - 3 Posts

Medico Social Worker Gr-II - 2 Posts

Pharmacist Gr-II - 3 Posts

Medical Records Officer - 1 Post

Medical Record Technician - 2 Posts

Attenders (O.S) - 4 Posts

MNOs -10 Posts

FNOs- 10 Posts

Stretcher Bearer - 4 Posts

Vacancies under Administrative Control of DM & HO (Notification 02/2020)

Staff Nurse - 95 Posts

Pharmacist - Grade 2 - 29 Posts

Lab Technician - 23 Posts

Vacancies under the administrative control of District Coordinator of Hospital Services(APVVP), Ananthapuramu

Staff Nurse - 92 Posts

Pharmacist - 4 Posts

Paramedical Vacancies under Administrative Control of Superintendent, Ananthapuramu

Electrician - 1 Post

Electrician - 3 Posts

Operation Theatre Assistant - 6 Posts

X- Ray Assistant - 3 Posts

Attenders - 5 Posts

Mortury Mechanic - 1 Post

MNO - 29 Posts

FNO - 22 Posts

Barber - 3 Posts

Gardener - 2 Posts

Stretcher Bearer - 6 Posts

Mortuary Attender - 2 Posts

Lift Attendees - 2 Posts

Vacancies under Administrative Control of District Coordinator of Hospital Services (APVVP)

Theatre Assistant - 9 Posts

Nursing Orderly - 41 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing and Paramedical Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Theatre Assistant - Candidate must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and a Diploma in Medical Sterilization Management and Operation Theatre Technician (DMST) Course. Candidate must be registered in AP Paramedical Board.

Nursing Orderly - Candidate must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and a First Aid Certificate.

Data Entry Operator - Candidate must have passed Graduation (Degree) in any discipline and having minimum 6 months training course in Computer Application recognized by Government.

Staff Nurse- Candidate must have qualified GNM diploma or B.Sc Nursing Degree and registered with

General Nursing Midwifery Council.

Senior Assistant, Clerk, Junior Assistant - Any Degree from Recognized University with M.S office.

Pharmacy - Any Degree from Recognized University with M.S office.

Selection Procedure for Nursing and Paramedical Staff Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list.

How to apply for Ananthapuramu District Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications to the concerned authority on or before the last date. Check the details of the address below. Candidates are advised to refer to the official links of PDFs for more details related to eligibility, selection criteria and others.