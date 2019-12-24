Search

Anna University Recruitment 2020 for Clerical Assistant Post

Dec 24, 2019 09:12 IST
Anna University Recruitment 2020
Anna University Recruitment 2020: Anna University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Clerical Assistant for 6 months (May be extended
depending on the performance with periodical breaks) for Centre for Intellectual
Property Rights (CIPR)..

The candidates eligible for the Anna University Clerical Assistant Posts can apply in the prescribed format on or before 09 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 09 January 2020 by 5.00 p.m.

Anna University Clerical Assistant  Vacancy Details:

Clerical Assistant

Eligibility Criteria for Clerical Assistant  Post

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Any degree with First Class Preferably with knowledge in Computer & Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)

Age Limit:

28 Years

Selection Procedure for Clerical Assistant  Post

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview after scrutinizing the
applications. Candidates should appear for the interview with their original certificates.

How to Apply for Anna University Clerical Assistant  Jobs 2020

Candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit their bio-data along with other relevant documents to The Director Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) CPDE Building, Anna University, Chennai – 600025 latest by 09 January 2020 upto 5.00 p.m.

Anna University Clerical Assistant Notification and  Application PDF

