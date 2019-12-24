Anna University Recruitment 2020 for Clerical Assistant Post

Anna University Recruitment 2020: Anna University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Clerical Assistant for 6 months (May be extended

depending on the performance with periodical breaks) for Centre for Intellectual

Property Rights (CIPR)..

The candidates eligible for the Anna University Clerical Assistant Posts can apply in the prescribed format on or before 09 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 09 January 2020 by 5.00 p.m.

Anna University Clerical Assistant Vacancy Details:

Clerical Assistant

Eligibility Criteria for Clerical Assistant Post

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Any degree with First Class Preferably with knowledge in Computer & Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)

Age Limit:

28 Years

Selection Procedure for Clerical Assistant Post

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview after scrutinizing the

applications. Candidates should appear for the interview with their original certificates.

How to Apply for Anna University Clerical Assistant Jobs 2020

Candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit their bio-data along with other relevant documents to The Director Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) CPDE Building, Anna University, Chennai – 600025 latest by 09 January 2020 upto 5.00 p.m.

Anna University Clerical Assistant Notification and Application PDF

IIM Lucknow Recruitment 2020 for Senior Nursing Assistant Posts

MPSC Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Professor Stage-I (Education-1, Mizo-1) Posts

SDMA, Puducherry Recruitment 2020 for Sr. Consultant and Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts

Department of Biotechnology Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 05 Young Professional Posts