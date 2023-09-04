ANU Result 2023 OUT: MBA, B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, M.P.Ed Result Download Link on nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) results for the UG and PG programs of various semesters. Students can get here the direct link provided and the steps to check the result

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University has declared the result for the various UG and PG programs like MBA, B.P.Ed 4th sem, D.P.Ed 1st & 3rd sem, M.P.Ed 1st, 3rd & 4th sem, M.Sc 2nd sem, M.Ed 1st sem exams.

ANU Exam Results 2023

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) released the results for various UG and PG programs like MBA, B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc, M.Ed. The students can check their results on the official website of ANU-nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Steps to Check ANU Results 2023

The stepwise procedure to check the HNGU result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website -nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the “Exam cell” section.

Step 3: Click on the result option.

Step 4: Select your program

Step 5: Enter your Hall Ticket number and Captcha.

Step 6: Check the results and download it

ANU Results 2023: Direct Links

Recently Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) released the results of various UG and PG courses like MBA, B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc, M.Ed.. Check here the direct link for ANU, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

About Acharya Nagarjuna University

Acharya Nagarjuna University is located in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established as Nagarjuna University by Andhra Pradesh State government in 1976. In 2004 the university was renamed Acharya Nagarjuna University through an Ordinance.

Acharya Nagarjuna University started with only 10 post-graduate courses in the University College. Since then, it has achieved tremendous progress; at present this university offers post-graduate education in 47 courses (39 on the University campus, 4 at University PG Campus at Nuzvid, and 5 at University PG Campus at Ongole) besides Post-graduate courses in affiliated colleges. University has over 450 affiliated colleges in Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam Districts.

ANU has various departments like the College of Arts, College of Science, College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Architecture and Planning and many more.